Drug Testing focuses on the contributions of drug testing in the identification of the state of drug abuse and the implementation of policies and regulations making drug use unacceptable either socially or in the workplace.
The book first gives an overview of drug-testing policy, facilitating drug testing and treatment, challenges to drug-testing programs, and state, local, and federal legislation on drug testing. The text then defines the problem of drug abuse, including dimensions of abuse, defining the problem and the needs of employers, employing a drug abuse survey, and treatment modalities.
The manuscript ponders on the development of a drug-testing policy, education of employees, and training of supervisors. Discussions focus on the nature of learning, principles of supervision, training process, program implementation, basic assumptions, final policy content, and problematic issues. The implementation of a drug-testing program, collection of specimens for drug testing, and understanding the drug testing program are also underscored.
The publication is a valuable reference for readers interested in drug testing policies, treatment, and effects of drug abuse in the workplace.
Preface
1 An Overview
A Drug-Testing Policy
A Drug-Testing Program
Facilitating Drug Testing and Treatment
Challenges to Drug-Testing Programs
State and Local Legislation
Federal Legislation
Conclusion
Appendix 1-A: Sample Certifications Regarding Drug-Free Workplace Requirements
2 Defining the Problem
The Dimensions of Abuse
Defining the Problem and the Employer's Needs
Using a Drug Abuse Survey
Identifying and Evaluating Resources
Treatment Modalities
Conclusion
Appendix 2-A: A Sample Drug Abuse Survey
3 Developing a Drug-Testing Policy
Obtaining Input
Drafting the Policy
Final Policy Content
Problematic Issues
Conclusion
Appendix 3-A: Sample Drug-Testing Policies
Appendix 3-B: A Checklist for Drafting a Policy
4 Educating Employees
Initial Planning
Basic Assumptions
Responsibility, Authority, and Support
A Planning Team
Program Design
Program Implementation
Instructors
Program Evaluation
Program Revision
Announcing the Policy
Appendix 4-A: A Program Design Checklist
Appendix 4-B: Drug-Testing Questions and Answers for Employees
Appendix 4-C: Sample Policy Announcements and Acknowledgment Forms
Appendix 4-D: Sample Drug Bulletins
5 Training Supervisors
The Nature of Learning
The Transfer of Knowledge
The Body of Knowledge
The Principles of Supervision
The Training Process
Conclusion
Appendix 5-A: Drug-Testing Questions and Answers for Supervisors
Appendix 5-B: Sample Training Materials
6 Implementing a Drug-Testing Program
A Supervisor's Intervention Strategy
Implementing an Employee Assistance Program
Drug-Testing Situations
Supplements to Drug Testing
Sample Program Materials
Appendix 6-A: Consent for Release of Information and Release of Information Memorandum
Appendix 6-B: Drug-Testing Program Procedures Developed for a Municipality
Appendix 6-C: Notice of Legal Drug Use
Appendix 6-D: Guidelines for Supervisors at an Oil and Gas Company
Appendix 6-E: Search Consent
Appendix 6-F: Report of Performance or Behavior Incident
Appendix 6-G: Questionnaire for Contractors
Appendix 6-H: Alcohol- and Drug-Testing Standards for Contractors
7 Collecting Specimens for Drug Testing The Collection Process Blind Proficiency Testing
Delay in Collecting a Specimen
Split Specimens
On-Site Screening of Specimens
Appendix 7-A: Sample Urine Specimen Collection Procedures
Appendix 7-B: Sample Consent Forms
Appendix 7-C: Disclosure of Medication and Ingested Substances
Appendix 7-D: Consent and Waiver
8 Understanding the Drug-Testing Program
Urinalysis
Hair Analysis
Some Testing Concepts
Defenses Against a Positive Result
Laboratory Certification
Conclusion
9 Drug Testing in the Federal Workplace
Executive Order 12564
Section 503 of Public Law 100-73
Mandatory Guidelines for Federal Workplace Drug Testing Programs
Agency Plans
Cutoff Levels
Reporting of Test Results
Confidentiality
Employee Assistance Programs
The Medical Review Officer
Drug-Testing Programs of the Department of Transportation
Conclusion
Appendix A: Executive Order 12564: A Drug-Free Federal Workplace
Appendix B: Section 503, Public Law 100-73
Appendix C: Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988
Appendix D: Mandatory Guidelines for Federal Workplace Drug Testing Programs
- 384
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- 2nd November 1990
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483165035
John Fay
Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.
former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA