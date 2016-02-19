Drug Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409902396, 9781483165035

Drug Testing

1st Edition

Authors: John Fay
eBook ISBN: 9781483165035
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd November 1990
Page Count: 384
Description

Drug Testing focuses on the contributions of drug testing in the identification of the state of drug abuse and the implementation of policies and regulations making drug use unacceptable either socially or in the workplace.

The book first gives an overview of drug-testing policy, facilitating drug testing and treatment, challenges to drug-testing programs, and state, local, and federal legislation on drug testing. The text then defines the problem of drug abuse, including dimensions of abuse, defining the problem and the needs of employers, employing a drug abuse survey, and treatment modalities.

The manuscript ponders on the development of a drug-testing policy, education of employees, and training of supervisors. Discussions focus on the nature of learning, principles of supervision, training process, program implementation, basic assumptions, final policy content, and problematic issues. The implementation of a drug-testing program, collection of specimens for drug testing, and understanding the drug testing program are also underscored.

The publication is a valuable reference for readers interested in drug testing policies, treatment, and effects of drug abuse in the workplace.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 An Overview

A Drug-Testing Policy

A Drug-Testing Program

Facilitating Drug Testing and Treatment

Challenges to Drug-Testing Programs

State and Local Legislation

Federal Legislation

Conclusion

Appendix 1-A: Sample Certifications Regarding Drug-Free Workplace Requirements

2 Defining the Problem

The Dimensions of Abuse

Defining the Problem and the Employer's Needs

Using a Drug Abuse Survey

Identifying and Evaluating Resources

Treatment Modalities

Conclusion

Appendix 2-A: A Sample Drug Abuse Survey

3 Developing a Drug-Testing Policy

Obtaining Input

Drafting the Policy

Final Policy Content

Problematic Issues

Conclusion

Appendix 3-A: Sample Drug-Testing Policies

Appendix 3-B: A Checklist for Drafting a Policy

4 Educating Employees

Initial Planning

Basic Assumptions

Responsibility, Authority, and Support

A Planning Team

Program Design

Program Implementation

Instructors

Program Evaluation

Program Revision

Announcing the Policy

Appendix 4-A: A Program Design Checklist

Appendix 4-B: Drug-Testing Questions and Answers for Employees

Appendix 4-C: Sample Policy Announcements and Acknowledgment Forms

Appendix 4-D: Sample Drug Bulletins

5 Training Supervisors

The Nature of Learning

The Transfer of Knowledge

The Body of Knowledge

The Principles of Supervision

The Training Process

Conclusion

Appendix 5-A: Drug-Testing Questions and Answers for Supervisors

Appendix 5-B: Sample Training Materials

6 Implementing a Drug-Testing Program

A Supervisor's Intervention Strategy

Implementing an Employee Assistance Program

Drug-Testing Situations

Supplements to Drug Testing

Sample Program Materials

Appendix 6-A: Consent for Release of Information and Release of Information Memorandum

Appendix 6-B: Drug-Testing Program Procedures Developed for a Municipality

Appendix 6-C: Notice of Legal Drug Use

Appendix 6-D: Guidelines for Supervisors at an Oil and Gas Company

Appendix 6-E: Search Consent

Appendix 6-F: Report of Performance or Behavior Incident

Appendix 6-G: Questionnaire for Contractors

Appendix 6-H: Alcohol- and Drug-Testing Standards for Contractors

7 Collecting Specimens for Drug Testing The Collection Process Blind Proficiency Testing

Delay in Collecting a Specimen

Split Specimens

On-Site Screening of Specimens

Appendix 7-A: Sample Urine Specimen Collection Procedures

Appendix 7-B: Sample Consent Forms

Appendix 7-C: Disclosure of Medication and Ingested Substances

Appendix 7-D: Consent and Waiver

8 Understanding the Drug-Testing Program

Urinalysis

Hair Analysis

Some Testing Concepts

Defenses Against a Positive Result

Laboratory Certification

Conclusion

9 Drug Testing in the Federal Workplace

Executive Order 12564

Section 503 of Public Law 100-73

Mandatory Guidelines for Federal Workplace Drug Testing Programs

Agency Plans

Cutoff Levels

Reporting of Test Results

Confidentiality

Employee Assistance Programs

The Medical Review Officer

Drug-Testing Programs of the Department of Transportation

Conclusion

Appendix A: Executive Order 12564: A Drug-Free Federal Workplace

Appendix B: Section 503, Public Law 100-73

Appendix C: Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988

Appendix D: Mandatory Guidelines for Federal Workplace Drug Testing Programs

Bibliography

Selected Glossary

Index


No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483165035

About the Author

John Fay

Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.

Affiliations and Expertise

former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA

