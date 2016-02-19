Drug Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080270746, 9781483140377

Drug Safety

1st Edition

Progress and Controversies

Editors: Michel Auriche John Burke Jacques Duchier
eBook ISBN: 9781483140377
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140377

About the Editor

Michel Auriche

John Burke

Jacques Duchier

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.