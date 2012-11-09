Drug Safety: Managing Innovation in Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 38-4

Edited by Drs. Jack Cush and Kathryn Dao, this issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America addresses one of the most significant issues facing the rheumatologist today––drug safety in a changing world where rheumatoid arthritis (RA) severity is less, patients are being identified and treated at a very early stage, and prevention is on the horizon. Topics covered include: communicating the risk of side effects, urate-lowering therapies, biphosphonates, biologics, malignancy risks, and administering therapies to patients with co-morbidities.