Drug Safety: Managing Innovation in Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455750658, 9781455750597

Drug Safety: Managing Innovation in Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Authors: John J Cush Kathryn Dao
eBook ISBN: 9781455750597
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455750658
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Edited by Drs. Jack Cush and Kathryn Dao, this issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America addresses one of the most significant issues facing the rheumatologist today––drug safety in a changing world where rheumatoid arthritis (RA) severity is less, patients are being identified and treated at a very early stage, and prevention is on the horizon. Topics covered include: communicating the risk of side effects, urate-lowering therapies, biphosphonates, biologics, malignancy risks, and administering therapies to patients with co-morbidities.

About the Authors

John J Cush Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine,

Kathryn Dao Author

