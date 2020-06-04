Drug Safety in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges provides comprehensive information about drug safety issues in developing countries. It addresses the challenges of drug safety in developing countries and recommends strategies to overcome these challenges. Drug safety practice in developing countries varies substantially from country to country. This can lead to a rise in adverse reactions and a lack of reporting can exasperate the situation and lead to negative medical outcomes. This book documents the history and the development of drug safety systems, pharmacovigilance centers and activities in developing countries, describing their current situation and achievements of drug safety practice. Further, using extensive case studies, it address the challenges of drug safety in the developing countries, and exploring recommendations and the practical ways to implement changes to overcome the challenges of drug safety in order to improve the quality of drug safety practice. This book offers a comprehensive treatment of drug safety, counterfeit medicines, and herbal medicines within each country chapter as well as discussing drug safety in the context of clinical research. Drug Safety in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges is a useful resource for researchers, medical professionals, and pharmacy and medical students.