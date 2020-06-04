Drug Safety in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Description
Drug Safety in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges provides comprehensive information about drug safety issues in developing countries. It addresses the challenges of drug safety in developing countries and recommends strategies to overcome these challenges. Drug safety practice in developing countries varies substantially from country to country. This can lead to a rise in adverse reactions and a lack of reporting can exasperate the situation and lead to negative medical outcomes. This book documents the history and the development of drug safety systems, pharmacovigilance centers and activities in developing countries, describing their current situation and achievements of drug safety practice. Further, using extensive case studies, it address the challenges of drug safety in the developing countries, and exploring recommendations and the practical ways to implement changes to overcome the challenges of drug safety in order to improve the quality of drug safety practice. This book offers a comprehensive treatment of drug safety, counterfeit medicines, and herbal medicines within each country chapter as well as discussing drug safety in the context of clinical research. Drug Safety in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges is a useful resource for researchers, medical professionals, and pharmacy and medical students.
Key Features
- One resource for the educators, professionals, researchers, policy makers, organizations and other readers with comprehensive information and guide about drug safety related issues
- Describes the current situation and achievements of drug safety practice in the developing countries
- Addresses the challenges of drug safety in the developing countries
- Provides recommendations and describes the practical ways to implement ways to overcome the challenges of drug safety to improve the quality of drug safety practice in the developing countries
Readership
Table of Contents
- Introduction to drug safety
2. Drug Safety in nine (Drug safety in XXXX (Saudi Arabia)
3. Drug Safety in UAE
4. Drug Safety in Yemen
5. Drug Safety in Jordan
6. Drug Safety in Egypt
7. Drug Safety in Sudan
8. Drug Safety in Nepal and India
9. Drug Safety in Malaysia
10. Drug safety in developing countries versus developed countries
11. Conclusion
About the Editor
Yaser Al-Worafi
Dr. Yaser Mohammed Al-Worafi is a Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at College of Pharmacy, Ajman University, UAE & UST-Yemen. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy (BPharm) from Sana’a University, Yemen and obtained Master and PhD degree in Clinical Pharmacy from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia. He has more than 15 years’ experience in education, practice and research in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. He has held various academic and professional positions including: Head of pharmacy Practice department; Teaching & learning committee, Training committee and other committees. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed papers in international journals, book chapters and editing many books. He is a reviewer for eight recognized International peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Al-Worafi prepared and wrote the first draft of Master of Clinical pharmacy program and PharmD internship manual.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy, University of Science and Technology, Yemen; University of Science and Technology of Fujairah, UAE