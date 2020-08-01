Drug Resistance in Colorectal Cancer: Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Strategies, Volume 11

Drug Resistance in Colorectal Cancer: Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Strategies summarizes the molecular mechanisms of drug resistance in colorectal cancer and the up-to-date therapeutic strategies from leading scientists in the field in the world. It discusses reasons why colorectal tumors become refractory during the progression of the disease, but also explain how drug resistance occurred during chemotherapy. It also provides the current therapeutic strategies used by clinicians in their practice in treating colorectal cancer in humans.

The combination of conventional anticancer drugs with chemotherapy-sensitizing agents plays a pivotal role in improving the therapeutic outcome of colorectal cancer patients, in particular those with drug-resistant cancer cells. From a clinical point of view, the content of this book provides clinicians with updated therapeutic strategies for a better choice of drugs for drug-resistant colorectal cancer patients.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of biomedical field who are dedicated to better treat patients with colorectal cancer and have the best outcome from chemotherapy.