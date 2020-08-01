Drug Resistance in Colorectal Cancer: Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Strategies, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- General introduction of drug resistance in colorectal cancer
2. Drug transporters in the development of drug resistance in colorectal cancer
3. Regulation of programmed cell death in drug-resistant colorectal cancer
4. MicroRNAs and their relationship in drug resistance of colorectal cancer
5. Cancer stem cells and drug resistance of colorectal cancer
6. The role of tumour microenvironment in drug resistance of colorectal cancer
7. Development of chemosensitizing agents for colorectal cancer: in vitro and in animal models
8. Clinical applications of combination treatments in colorectal cancer patients: current and clinical trials
9. Phytochemicals targeting drug resistance in colorectal cancer
10. Targeting drug resistance in colorectal cancer via novel delivery approaches
Description
Drug Resistance in Colorectal Cancer: Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Strategies summarizes the molecular mechanisms of drug resistance in colorectal cancer and the up-to-date therapeutic strategies from leading scientists in the field in the world. It discusses reasons why colorectal tumors become refractory during the progression of the disease, but also explain how drug resistance occurred during chemotherapy. It also provides the current therapeutic strategies used by clinicians in their practice in treating colorectal cancer in humans.
The combination of conventional anticancer drugs with chemotherapy-sensitizing agents plays a pivotal role in improving the therapeutic outcome of colorectal cancer patients, in particular those with drug-resistant cancer cells. From a clinical point of view, the content of this book provides clinicians with updated therapeutic strategies for a better choice of drugs for drug-resistant colorectal cancer patients.
This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of biomedical field who are dedicated to better treat patients with colorectal cancer and have the best outcome from chemotherapy.
Key Features
- Presents a systemic summary of molecular mechanisms for a quick and in-depth understanding
- Updates the current trends in the field with pioneer information in drug resistance
- Encompasses both basic and clinical approaches for a better understanding of unsolved problems in a holistic way
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students, pharmacologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128199374
About the Editors
Chi Hin Cho Editor
Professor Chi Hin Cho is Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology at Southwest Medical University in China. His current research interests focus on drug development for inflammation and cancers in the gastrointestinal tract. He has served on leading journals in the fields of gastroenterology and pharmacology and as editor of seven books related to inflammation and cancer. He has held numerous senior positions, including the Chair of Pharmacology at Hong Kong University, Chairman and Professor of Pharmacology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), and Research Professor and Associate Director of the School of Biomedical Sciences in the Faculty of Medicine, CUHK. Professionally, he was the President (2006–2010) and Chair of the Presidential Council (2012–2015) of the Gastrointestinal Pharmacology Section of the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology, and council member of a number of professional bodies in ulcer research and gastrointestinal pharmacology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology, Southwest Medical University, Sichuan, China
Tao Hu Editor
Dr. Hu obtained his Ph.D. from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, his research interests focus on the development of novel chemotherapeutic agents for the treatment of colorectal cancer, in particular the drug-resistant colorectal cancer. He published more than 20 peer-reviewed papers in this field and served as editorial board member or reviewer for more than 10 international journals in the field of pharmacology and gastroenterology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Fellow, University of Washington, USA