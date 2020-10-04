Drug Repurposing in Cancer Therapy
1st Edition
Approaches and Applications
Description
Drug Repurposing in Cancer Therapy: Approaches and Applications provides comprehensive and updated information from experts in basic science research and clinical practice about how existing drugs can be repurposed for cancer treatment. It summarizes successful stories that may assist researchers in the field to better design their studies for new repurposing projects.
The book discusses specific topics such as in silico prediction and high throughput screening of repurposed drugs; drug repurposing for overcoming chemoresistance and eradicating cancer stem cells; and clinical investigation on combination of repurposed drug and anticancer therapy.
This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, pharmacologists and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning more about the use of existing drugs for different purposes in cancer therapy.
Key Features
- Presents a systematic and up-to-date collection of the research underpinning the various drug repurposing approaches for a quick but in-depth understanding about the current trends in drug repurposing research
- Brings better understanding of drug repurposing process in a holistic way, combining both basic and clinical sciences
- Encompasses a collection of successful stories of drug repurposing for cancer therapy in different cancer types, to stimulate further drug repurposing projects specific for individual tumor types
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students, pharmacologists
Table of Contents
- General introduction of drug repurposing in cancer therapy
2. Successful stories of drug repurposing for cancer therapy in major cancer types
3. Identification of “drug sensitizer” by drug repurposing to increase anticancer efficacy of classical cytotoxic drugs, radiotherapy, molecular targeted drugs, or immunotherapy
4. Drug repurposing for eradicating cancer stem cells
5. In silico approaches for identifying repurposed drugs for cancer therapy
6. High-throughput screening strategies for identifying repurposed drugs for cancer therapy
7. System biology approaches for identifying repurposed drugs for cancer therapy and for understanding of mechanisms
8. Clinical trials on combination of repurposed drugs and anticancer therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 4th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196687
About the Editor
Kenneth To
Prof. Kenneth To is currently an Associate Professor in the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He received post-doctoral training at the National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health, USA, investigating the mechanisms of multidrug resistance and cancer epigenetics. After he became an independent investigator, his research interests focuses on the development of novel strategies to overcome drug resistance to classical cytotoxic anticancer drugs as well as molecular targeted cancer therapeutics. He has served as Guest Associate Editor (Frontiers in Oncology & Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology), Consulting Editor (Pharmacology Research and Perspectives) and Editorial Board Member in 4 other journals in the fields of cancer research and pharmacology. He published more than 90 peer-reviewed articles in high-rated scientific journals in cancer biology and pharmacology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Chinese University of Hong Kong
William Cho
Dr. William Cho is a Biomedical Scientist in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. His main research interests have been focusing on cancer researches in biomarkers discovery and drug studies. He is a Chartered Scientist granted by the Science Council (UK), a Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner (HK), Guest Professor of some universities and a Fellow Member of several institutes, including the Institute of Biomedical Science (UK), Hong Kong Institute of Biomedical Science and Hong Kong Society for Molecular Diagnostic Sciences. Dr. Cho has published about 200 peer-reviewed papers (Lancet Oncology, Nature Communications, Clinical Cancer Research, Clinical Chemistry, Annals of Oncology, etc.) covering cancer biomarkers, anti-cancer drugs, proteomics, microRNAs, Chinese medicine and several books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong