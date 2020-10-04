Drug Repurposing in Cancer Therapy: Approaches and Applications provides comprehensive and updated information from experts in basic science research and clinical practice about how existing drugs can be repurposed for cancer treatment. It summarizes successful stories that may assist researchers in the field to better design their studies for new repurposing projects.

The book discusses specific topics such as in silico prediction and high throughput screening of repurposed drugs; drug repurposing for overcoming chemoresistance and eradicating cancer stem cells; and clinical investigation on combination of repurposed drug and anticancer therapy.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, pharmacologists and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning more about the use of existing drugs for different purposes in cancer therapy.