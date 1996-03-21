Neural Mechanisms of ingestive behaviour has long been one of the most intensively investigaged areas within neuroscience. Drug studies have been introduced to develop anti-obesity compounds and, more recently, to identify nerotransmitters which might be involved in the control of ingestive behaviour.

The current focus within this field is towards neurotransmitter receptors as it has become known that there are multiple receptor subtypes for each identified neurotransmitter.

The study of drug receptor subtypes and ingestive behaviour is growing very rapidly, and has become quite complex. Drug Receptor Subtypes and Ingestive Behaviour is designed to guide students and investigators through a number of different neurotransmitter systems and provide them with the latest information on the identities of receptor subtypes most relevant in the study of ingestive behaviour. As such, it will prove enormously useful to all engaged in studies on appetite and obesity treatment.