Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323653756

Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects

8th Edition

Clinical Ocular Toxicology

Authors: Frederick Fraunfelder Frederick Fraunfelder
Paperback ISBN: 9780323653756
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 486
Description

Written by global experts in the field of chemical- and drug-related ocular problems, Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects, 8th Edition, provides need-to-know information on all aspects of ocular toxicology in one concise reference. This best-selling, user-friendly resource features a templated format, numerous full-color illustrations, and sweeping content updates throughout – all designed to eliminate uncertainty and ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment guidance.

About the Author

Frederick Fraunfelder

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Ophthalmology; Founder, National Registry of Drug Induced Ocular Side Effects; Consultant, World Health Organization; Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA

Frederick Fraunfelder

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and Roy E. Mason and Elizabeth Patee Mason Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Missouri University School of Medicine; Director, National Registry of Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects; Consultant, World Health Organization; Director, Missouri University Health Care's Mason Eye Institute, Columbia, Missouri, USA

