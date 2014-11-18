Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects
7th Edition
Clinical Ocular Toxicology
Description
Ideal for ophthalmologists, optometrists and busy clinicians, Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects provides the clinically relevant information you need to diagnose and manage chemical and drug-related ocular problems. An easily accessible format, meticulous revisions and comprehensive coverage of all drugs’ generic and trade names, primary uses, ocular and systemic side effects, and clinical significance make this best-selling resource the ideal reference for quick, on-the-spot consultation.
Key Features
- Manage any challenge in ocular toxicology with extensive coverage of principles of therapy; ocular drug delivery; methods to evaluate drug-induced visual side effects; and the role of electrophysiology and psychophysics.
- Benefit from the masterful guidance and global perspective of world authorities in the field who provide need-to-know information on all aspects of ocular toxicology—all in one concise reference.
- Confer with the WHO classification system to determine whether a particular side effect is certain, probable, or likely to occur.
- Zero in on the key information you need to know with highly templated, concise chapters.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles of Therapy
Part 2 Ocular Drug Delivery and Toxicology
Part 3 Methods for Evaluating Drug-Induced Visual Side Effects
Part 4 The Role of Electrophysiology and Psychophysics in Ocular Toxicology
Part 5 National Registry of Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects
Part 6 Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplements – An Overview
Part 7 Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects
Part 8 Herbal Medicine and Dietary Supplement-Induced Ocular Side Effects
Index of Side Effects
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 18th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323319843
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323319867
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323319850
About the Author
Frederick Fraunfelder
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR, USA gregory.ginsberg.uphs.upenn.edu; (Kelly)
Frederick Fraunfelder
Affiliations and Expertise
Roy E. Mason and Elizabeth Patee Mason Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mason Eye Institute, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO, USA