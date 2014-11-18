Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323319843, 9780323319867

Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects

7th Edition

Clinical Ocular Toxicology

Authors: Frederick Fraunfelder Frederick Fraunfelder Wiley Chambers
Paperback ISBN: 9780323319843
eBook ISBN: 9780323319867
eBook ISBN: 9780323319850
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th November 2014
Page Count: 424
Description

Ideal for ophthalmologists, optometrists and busy clinicians, Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects provides the clinically relevant information you need to diagnose and manage chemical and drug-related ocular problems. An easily accessible format, meticulous revisions and comprehensive coverage of all drugs’ generic and trade names, primary uses, ocular and systemic side effects, and clinical significance make this best-selling resource the ideal reference for quick, on-the-spot consultation.

Key Features

  • Manage any challenge in ocular toxicology with extensive coverage of principles of therapy; ocular drug delivery; methods to evaluate drug-induced visual side effects; and the role of electrophysiology and psychophysics.

  • Benefit from the masterful guidance and global perspective of world authorities in the field who provide need-to-know information on all aspects of ocular toxicology—all in one concise reference. 

  • Confer with the WHO classification system to determine whether a particular side effect is certain, probable, or likely to occur.

  • Zero in on the key information you need to know with highly templated, concise chapters.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Principles of Therapy

Part 2 Ocular Drug Delivery and Toxicology

Part 3 Methods for Evaluating Drug-Induced Visual Side Effects

Part 4 The Role of Electrophysiology and Psychophysics in Ocular Toxicology

Part 5 National Registry of Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects

Part 6 Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplements – An Overview

Part 7 Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects

Part 8 Herbal Medicine and Dietary Supplement-Induced Ocular Side Effects

Index of Side Effects

Subject Index

About the Author

Frederick Fraunfelder

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR, USA gregory.ginsberg.uphs.upenn.edu; (Kelly)

Frederick Fraunfelder

Affiliations and Expertise

Roy E. Mason and Elizabeth Patee Mason Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mason Eye Institute, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO, USA

Wiley Chambers

