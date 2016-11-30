Drug Hepatotoxicity, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323496520, 9780323496629

Drug Hepatotoxicity, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Vinod Rustgi
eBook ISBN: 9780323496629
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496520
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description

Dr. Rustgi has assembled the leading experts in the management of Heptatitis B to present the current treatment and clinical course for diagnosis and management of the disease. Articles are devoted to: Drug metabolism in the liver; Mechanism of Liver Damage including the RUCAM scale; Drug-induced acute liver failure; Epidemiology and genetic risk factors; Adverse drug reactions: type A (intrinsic or pharmacological) or type B (idiosyncratic); Pathology of injury including phenotypes; The clinical course of drug-induced liver disease; Environmental factors of drug hepatotoxicity; Newer agents in drug hepatotoxicity; Drug hepatotoxicity: herbal products; Drug hepatotoxicity: models including “human on a chip” and zebrafish; Acute and chronic liver failure from drugs: impact on the kidney; and Management of acute hepatotoxicity including medical agents and liver support systems. Readers will come away with the cutting edge science behind the latest innovations in the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Details

About the Authors

Vinod Rustgi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

