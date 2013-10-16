Drug Hepatotoxicity, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 17-4

Dr. Pyrsopolous has created a comprehensive review on the most important and timely topics in drug heptatotoxicity. He has arraanged for there to be a full span of very basic articles that discuss drug metabolism, hepatotoxicity, and drug-induced acute liver failure as well as other important articles devoted to clinical manifestations and treatment of drug induced hepatotoxicity; Pathological manifestations of drug induced hepatotoxicity; Drug induced cholestasis; Lipid lowering agents induced hepatotoxicity; Herbal ,complementary and alternative medicine induced liver injury; Antiretroviral and anti - HCV DAA related hepatotoxicity; Antibiotic related hepatotoxicity; Acetaminophen related hepatoxicity; NSAIDS induced hepatoxocity; Chemotherapy induced hepatotoxicity; Anti epileptic induced hepatotoxicity; and steatohepatitis induced by drugs.