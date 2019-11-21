Drug Hepatotoxicity,An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708579, 9780323708586

Drug Hepatotoxicity,An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 24-1

1st Edition

Editors: Pierre Gholam
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708579
eBook ISBN: 9780323708586
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Pierre Gholam has put together topics that provide a current clinical update on the treatment and management of patients with drug-induced liver injury (DILI).  Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Epidemiology, Predisposing Factors and Outcomes; Genetic Predisposition to DILI; Causality Assessment Frequent Offenders and Patterns of Injury; Quantitative Systems Toxicology Approaches to Understand and Predict DILI; Liver Histology: Diagnostic and Prognostic Features; Acute Liver Failure Secondary to DILI; DILI in Persons with Pre-existing Chronic Liver Disease; DILI in the Setting of Statin Use; DILI in the Setting of Analgesic Use; DILI Secondary to Herbals and Dietary Supplements; and DILI Reporting and Resources for the Clinician. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in patients with DILI.

About the Editors

Pierre Gholam

