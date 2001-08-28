Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault
1st Edition
A Forensic Handbook
Description
Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault educates readers on the ways in which drugs are used as weapons in committing sexual assaults and how to successfully investigate these crimes.
It looks at the history of these crimes over the years, and includes an in-depth discussion of the drugs and drug classes in use today. It describes the effects of these drugs on the victims, the process for reporting these crimes, details on the type of person who uses drugs to sexually assault an individual, and obstacles to investigating the suspect. The authors show the proper techniques in collecting and analyzing evidence; ways to overcome some of the unique difficulties encountered in these types of investigations; and how to work with other professionals to prosecute these cases successfully. The concluding appendixes are valuable samples of the necessary forms needed to complete these investigations.
This book is ideal for anyone involved in investigating these crimes, including forensic scientists, law enforcement officers, lawyers, toxicologists, and medical professionals.
Key Features
Readership
Forensic scientists, toxicologists, forensic nurses and emergency medical personnel, law enforcement officers, lawyers, date rape support/prevention groups, social historians and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
- The VictimGail Abarbanel
- The Perpetrators and Their Modus OperandiMichael Welner
- EthanolJames C. Garriott and Ashraf Mozayani
- Rohypnol and Other Benzodiazepines Michael Robertson and Lionel Raymon
- Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Related ProductsSanta Davide Ferrara, Giampietro Frison, Luciano Tedeschi and Marc LeBeau
- Hallucinogens Lionel Raymon and Michael Robertson
- OpioidsRebecca A. Jufer and Amanda J. Jenkins
- Miscellaneous Prescription and Over-the-Counter MedicationsGraham Jones and Peter Singer
- Collection of Evidence from DFSAMarc LeBeau and Ashraf Mozayani
- Analysis of Biological Evidence from DFSA CasesMarc LeBeau and Carla M. Noziglia
- Sexual Assault Nurse ExaminersLinda Ledray
- Investigating DFSA Cases Joanne Archambault, Trinka Porrata and Peter Sturman
- Prosecution of DFSA Karla Kerlin, Diana M., and Stephen J. Paterson Appendix A: Sample Questionnaire for DFSA Investigators Appendix B: Sample Toxicological Request Form for DFSA Cases Appendix C: Sample Search Warrant for DFSA Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 28th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504766
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124402614
About the Editor
Marc LeBeau
Affiliations and Expertise
FBI Laboratory, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Ashraf Mozayani
Affiliations and Expertise
Joseph A. Jachimczyk Forensic Center, Houston, Texas, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This book is addressed to the primary stakeholders including police, medical professionals, lawyers, and forensic scientists...The reader will find this book worthwhile...a good overview of the many important considerations that are required to conduct comprehensive investigations, through forensic analyses and successful prosecutions." -Philip M. Flogel, Commander Crime Scene Operations, New South Wales Police, for AUSTRALIAN JOURNAL OF FORENSIC SCIENCES "...This book does an excellent job of summarizing the scientific evidence, considering practical challenges, and synthesizing them into a useful resource. This reference will be of interest to anyone who encounters drug-facilitated crimes. The forensic toxicology is very detailed...I am not aware of any other book that addresses the topic of drug-facilitated crimes comprehensively. Rated 4 Stars!" -Ken Bizovi for DIVINE (FORMERLY DOODY'S REVIEWS) "...is written for all those involved in the investigation of these crimes...focuses on the idea of teamwork for a successful investigation. The first portion of the handbook deals with the history of drug-facilitated crimes...The next portion addresses the difficulties surrounding the investigation and finally, the handbook outlines ideas and suggestions to overcome some of the difficulties encountered in these cases." - Law Enforcement Technology, Sept. 2006