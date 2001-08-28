Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault educates readers on the ways in which drugs are used as weapons in committing sexual assaults and how to successfully investigate these crimes.

It looks at the history of these crimes over the years, and includes an in-depth discussion of the drugs and drug classes in use today. It describes the effects of these drugs on the victims, the process for reporting these crimes, details on the type of person who uses drugs to sexually assault an individual, and obstacles to investigating the suspect. The authors show the proper techniques in collecting and analyzing evidence; ways to overcome some of the unique difficulties encountered in these types of investigations; and how to work with other professionals to prosecute these cases successfully. The concluding appendixes are valuable samples of the necessary forms needed to complete these investigations.

This book is ideal for anyone involved in investigating these crimes, including forensic scientists, law enforcement officers, lawyers, toxicologists, and medical professionals.