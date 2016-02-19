Drug Effects on Neuroendocrine Regulation, Volume 39
1st Edition
Serial Editors: E. Zimmermann W H Gispen B.H Marks D. De Wied
eBook ISBN: 9780080861647
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 501
About the Serial Editors
E. Zimmermann Serial Editor
Department of Anatomy University of California, School of Medicine
W H Gispen Serial Editor
Rudolf Magnus Institute for Pharmacology, University of Utrecht, Medical Faculty Vondellaan 6, Utrecht, The Netherlands
B.H Marks Serial Editor
Department of Pharmacology, The Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio 43210, U.S.A.
D. De Wied Serial Editor
Department of Medical Pharmacology, Rudolf Magnus Institute for Neurosciences, Utrecht University, Stratenum, Universiteitsweg 100, 3584 CG Utrecht, The Netherlands
