Drug Discovery Targeting Drug-Resistant Bacteria
1st Edition
Description
Drug Discovery Targeting Drug-Resistant Bacteria explores the status and possible future of developments in fighting drug-resistant bacteria. This book covers the majority of microbial diseases, and the drugs targeting them. It also discusses the potential targeting strategies and innovative approaches to address drug resistance. The book brings together academic and industrial experts working on discovering and developing drugs targeting drug-resistant (DR) bacterial pathogens. New drugs active against drug-resistant pathogens are discussed along with new strategies being used to discover molecules acting via new modes of action. In addition, alternative therapies such as peptides and phages are also discussed. Pharmaceutical scientists, microbiologists, medical professionals, pathologists, researchers in the field of drug discovery, infectious diseases and microbial drug discovery both in academia and in industrial settings will find this book helpful.
Key Features
- Written by scientists with extensive industrial experience in drug discovery
- Provides a balanced view of the field including its challenges and future directions
- Includes a special chapter on identification and development of drugs against pathogens which exhibit the potential to be used as weapons in war theatre
Readership
Research scientists and industry professionals in pharmaceutical science, biomedicine, microbiology, and biotechnology who are working on technological advancement in designing targeted therapies and drug delivery systems
Table of Contents
1. What are drugs and why are they required?
2. Drugs against gram-negative bacteria
3. Drugs targeting gram-positive bacteria
4. Drug repurposing against bacteria
5. Drugs against M. tuberculosis
6. Drugs against TB and Bioweapons
7. New approaches to drug discovery: Peptides/quorum sensing/virulence
8. New strategies and targets for antibacterial discovery
9. Targeting efflux pumps for AMR
10. Discovering antibiotics from Phages
11. Drugs against non-tuberculous mycobacteria
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184806
About the Editor
Prashant Kesharwani
Dr. Prashant Kesharwani is currently working as Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. He received his doctoral degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the Dr H.S. Gour University (Sagar, India) with Prof N.K Jain’s group. He is a recipient of several internationally acclaimed awards viz “Ramanujan Fellowship, DST, India-2017”, “Excellence Research Award-2014”, “Young Innovator Award (Gold medal)-2012”, “International Travel Award/Grant from DST (New Delhi), and INSA (CCSTDS, Chennai)-2012”. He has received ICMR Senior Research Fellowship (in PhD) and AICTE Junior Research Fellowship (in M. Pharm.). After his doctorate, he worked as postdoctoral fellows in the Wayne State University, Detroit (Michigan, USA). Dr. Kesharwani subsequently joined the School of Pharmacy, International Medical University (Malaysia) as lecturer in Pharmaceutical Technology. Subsequently he joined Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow as Ramanujan Fellow. An overarching goal of his current research is the development of nano-engineered drug delivery systems for cancer through with prime focus on dendrimer and polymeric nanomicelles mediated drug delivery systems. Dr. Kesharwani is a co-author on more than 120 publications in high impact factor international journals and 4 international books with total citations of more than 3300 (h index is 27 and i-10 index is 65 as per Google Scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India
Sidharth Chopra
Dr. Sidharth Chopra is a Senior Scientist, at Division of Microbiology, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India. He has ~35 international publications in well reputed journals. One of his article is published in Bioresource technology 77 (3), 215-227 with 999 citations and he has extensively worked on discovery and development of NCE against ESKAPE, mycobacterial infections as well as biothreat pathogens.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Division of Microbiology, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India
Arunava Dasgupta
Dr. Arunava Dasgupta a Senior Scientist, at Division of Microbiology, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India. He has ~20 international publications in well reputed journals. He has extensively worked on discovery and development of NCE against mycobacterial infections as well as understanding hostpathogen interaction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Division of Microbiology, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India