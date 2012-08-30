Drug Discovery and Development
2nd Edition
Technology in Transition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1
INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND
1. The development of the pharmaceutical industry
H P Rang
2. The nature of disease and the purpose of therapy
H P Rang, R G Hill
3. Therapeutic modalities
H P Rang, H LeVine, R G Hill
SECTION 2
DRUG DISCOVERY
4. The drug discovery process: general principles and some case histories
H P Rang, R G Hill
5. Choosing the project
H P Rang, R G Hill
6. Choosing the target
H P Rang, R G Hill
7. The role of information, bioinformatics and genomics
B Robson, R McBurney
8. High-throughput screening
D Cronk
9. The role of medicinal chemistry in the drug discovery process
P Beswick, A Naylor
10. DMPK optimization strategy in drug discovery
P G Ballard, P Brassil, K H Bui, H Dolgos, C Petersson, A Tunek, P J H Webborn
11. Pharmacology: its role in drug discovery
H P Rang
12. Biopharmaceuticals
H LeVine
13. Scaffolds: Small globular proteins as antibody substitutes
D Grabulovski, J Bertschinger
SECTION 3
DRUG DEVELOPMENT
14. Drug development: introduction
H P Rang, R G Hill
15. Assessing drug safety
H P Rang, R G Hill
16. Pharmaceutical developmentT Lundqvist, S Bredenberg
17. Clinical Development – Present and Future
C Keywood
18. Clinical imaging in drug development
P M Matthews
19. Intellectual property in drug discovery and development
P Grubb
20. Regulatory affairs
I Hägglöf, Å Holmgren
21. Marketing the drug
V L Lawton
SECTION 4
FACTS AND FIGURES
22. Drug discovery and development – facts and figures
H P Rang, R G Hill
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 30th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702053160
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702042997
About the Editor
Raymond Hill
Affiliations and Expertise
President, British Pharmacological Society, London, UK