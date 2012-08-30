Drug Discovery and Development - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702042997, 9780702053160

Drug Discovery and Development

2nd Edition

Technology in Transition

Editors: Raymond Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780702053160
Paperback ISBN: 9780702042997
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th August 2012
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Contents

SECTION 1

INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND

1. The development of the pharmaceutical industry 

H P Rang

2. The nature of disease and the purpose of therapy 

H P Rang, R G Hill

3. Therapeutic modalities 

H P Rang, H LeVine, R G Hill

SECTION 2

DRUG DISCOVERY

4. The drug discovery process: general principles and some case histories 

H P Rang, R G Hill

5. Choosing the project 

H P Rang, R G Hill

6. Choosing the target 

H P Rang, R G Hill

7. The role of information, bioinformatics and genomics  

B Robson, R McBurney

8. High-throughput screening 

D Cronk

9. The role of medicinal chemistry in the drug discovery process 

P Beswick, A Naylor

10. DMPK optimization strategy in drug discovery 

P G Ballard, P Brassil, K H Bui, H Dolgos, C Petersson, A Tunek, P J H Webborn

11. Pharmacology: its role in drug discovery 

H P Rang

12. Biopharmaceuticals 

H LeVine

13. Scaffolds: Small globular proteins as antibody substitutes  

D Grabulovski, J Bertschinger

SECTION 3

DRUG DEVELOPMENT

14. Drug development: introduction

H P Rang, R G Hill

15. Assessing drug safety 

H P Rang, R G Hill

16. Pharmaceutical developmentT Lundqvist, S Bredenberg

17. Clinical Development – Present and Future 

C Keywood

18. Clinical imaging in drug development 

P M Matthews

19. Intellectual property in drug discovery and development 

P Grubb

20. Regulatory affairs 

I Hägglöf, Å Holmgren

21. Marketing the drug 

V L Lawton

SECTION 4

FACTS AND FIGURES

22. Drug discovery and development – facts and figures 

H P Rang, R G Hill

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702053160
Paperback ISBN:
9780702042997

About the Editor

Raymond Hill

Affiliations and Expertise

President, British Pharmacological Society, London, UK

