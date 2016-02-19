Drug Design
1st Edition
Medicinal Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Vol. 10
Description
Drug Design, Volume X covers promising and current developments in drug design. The book discusses procedures as applied in the practice of drug design; the structural aspects of the structure-activity relationships of neuroleptics; and promising perspectives in the highly actual field of bioactive peptides.
The text also describes the application of the dynamic systems analysis to the antihypertensive drug action; polymeric drug delivery systems; and the design of biocompatible polymers. The structure-activity relationships of insect repellents as a basis for the design of such agents, as well as the approaches to the multivariate data analysis in structure-activity relationships, which is an essential aspect of drug design, are also encompassed.
Chemists, pharmacologists, bioengineers, and people involved in drug design and manufacture will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Practical Procedures in Drug Design
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Drug Development
III. Procedures in Drug Design
IV. Application of the Theory of Sets to Drug Design
V. Drug Design in Practice
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Structural Aspects of the Structure-Activity Relationships of Neuroleptics: Principles and Methods
I. Introduction
II. Conformational Analysis
III. Determination of Molecular Structure
IV. Description and Comparison of Molecular Structures
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Bridging the Gap between Bioactive Peptides and Nonpeptides: Some Perspectives in Design
I. Introduction
II. Design of Nonpeptidic Peptidomimetics
III. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Dynamic Systems Analysis as a Basis for Drug Design: Application to Antihypertensive Drug Action
I. Introduction
II. Dynamics of Drug Action
III. Antihypertensive Drugs: Dynamics of the Interactions with the Cardiovascular System
IV. Pharmacotherapy of Hypertensive Disease
V. Dynamic Systems Analysis as a Basis for Drug Design
References
Chapter 5. Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems
I. Introduction
II. Polymers as Physical Carriers of Drugs
III. Polymers as Chemical Carriers of Drugs
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. The Design of Biocompatible Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Biocompatibility
III. Passive Tissue Implants
IV. Blood Compatible Polymers
References
Chapter 7. The Design of Insect Repellents
I. Introduction and Background
II. Design Concepts
III. Future Trends in Repellent Development
References
Chapter 8. Multivariate Data Analysis in Structure-Activity Relationships
I. Multivariate Data Analysis and Statistics
II. Multivariate Models of Dependence
III. Multivariate Models of Interdependence
IV. Program DATASCOPE for Multivariate Data Analysis
V. Applications of Multivariate Data Analysis
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. The Masca Model of Pharmacochemistry: II. Rational Empiricisms in the Multivariate Analysis of Opioids
I. Introduction
II. Blood-Brain Barrier
III. Morphinomimetic Polypeptides, Opioid Receptor Activity, and Correlation with Analgesia
IV. Discrimination of Structure-Analgesic and Structure-Antidiarrheal Relationships
V. Albumin Binding
VI. Recognition of Analgesics That Are of Special Interest in Multivariate Data Analysis
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216119