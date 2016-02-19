Drug Design, Volume X covers promising and current developments in drug design. The book discusses procedures as applied in the practice of drug design; the structural aspects of the structure-activity relationships of neuroleptics; and promising perspectives in the highly actual field of bioactive peptides. The text also describes the application of the dynamic systems analysis to the antihypertensive drug action; polymeric drug delivery systems; and the design of biocompatible polymers. The structure-activity relationships of insect repellents as a basis for the design of such agents, as well as the approaches to the multivariate data analysis in structure-activity relationships, which is an essential aspect of drug design, are also encompassed. Chemists, pharmacologists, bioengineers, and people involved in drug design and manufacture will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Practical Procedures in Drug Design

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Drug Development

III. Procedures in Drug Design

IV. Application of the Theory of Sets to Drug Design

V. Drug Design in Practice

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Structural Aspects of the Structure-Activity Relationships of Neuroleptics: Principles and Methods

I. Introduction

II. Conformational Analysis

III. Determination of Molecular Structure

IV. Description and Comparison of Molecular Structures

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Bridging the Gap between Bioactive Peptides and Nonpeptides: Some Perspectives in Design

I. Introduction

II. Design of Nonpeptidic Peptidomimetics

III. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Dynamic Systems Analysis as a Basis for Drug Design: Application to Antihypertensive Drug Action

I. Introduction

II. Dynamics of Drug Action

III. Antihypertensive Drugs: Dynamics of the Interactions with the Cardiovascular System

IV. Pharmacotherapy of Hypertensive Disease

V. Dynamic Systems Analysis as a Basis for Drug Design

References

Chapter 5. Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems

I. Introduction

II. Polymers as Physical Carriers of Drugs

III. Polymers as Chemical Carriers of Drugs

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. The Design of Biocompatible Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Biocompatibility

III. Passive Tissue Implants

IV. Blood Compatible Polymers

References

Chapter 7. The Design of Insect Repellents

I. Introduction and Background

II. Design Concepts

III. Future Trends in Repellent Development

References

Chapter 8. Multivariate Data Analysis in Structure-Activity Relationships

I. Multivariate Data Analysis and Statistics

II. Multivariate Models of Dependence

III. Multivariate Models of Interdependence

IV. Program DATASCOPE for Multivariate Data Analysis

V. Applications of Multivariate Data Analysis

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. The Masca Model of Pharmacochemistry: II. Rational Empiricisms in the Multivariate Analysis of Opioids

I. Introduction

II. Blood-Brain Barrier

III. Morphinomimetic Polypeptides, Opioid Receptor Activity, and Correlation with Analgesia

IV. Discrimination of Structure-Analgesic and Structure-Antidiarrheal Relationships

V. Albumin Binding

VI. Recognition of Analgesics That Are of Special Interest in Multivariate Data Analysis

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes



