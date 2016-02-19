Drug Design
1st Edition
Medicinal Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Vol. 8
Description
Drug Design, Volume VIII covers a critical review and new extensions of quantitative methods in drug design, the design of particular types of agents, such as synthetic sweeteners, and selective ion binding compounds.
The book discusses the advances in the methodology of quantitative drug design; the application of pattern recognition to drug design; and the design of controlled drug delivery systems. The text also describes the use of receptor binding as a tool in the development of new bioactive steroids; the design of synthetic sweeteners; and the prospective assessment of environmental effects of chemicals. The design of selective ion binding macrocyclic compounds and their biological applications are also encompassed.
Chemists, pharmacologists, biochemists, and people involved in drug design and manufacture will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Advances in the Methodology of Quantitative Drug Design
I. How Should the Original Lead Be Used in the Design of Analogs?
II. Which Physical Properties Should Be Related to Potency?
III. Calculation, Measurement, and Meaning of Partition Coefficients
IV. Theoretical Compartment Models for the Relationship between Physical Properties and Biological Potency
V. Mathematical Methods for the Analysis of QSAR
VI. Overview
References
Chapter 2. The Application of Pattern Recognition to Drug Design
I. Introduction
II. Pattern Recognition: Philosophy and Methodology
III. Pattern Recognition Applications
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. The Design of Controlled Drug Delivery Systems
I. Introduction
II. Therapeutic Systems for Controlled Drug Delivery
III. Two Therapeutic Systems for Clinical Use
IV. The ALZET® Osmotic Minipump for Animal Studies
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Receptor Binding as a Tool in the Development of New Bioactive Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Steroid Hormone Receptors
III. Screening Methodology
IV. Screening Results
V. Conformation Studies
VI. Correlation between Binding Affinity and Biological Potency
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. The Design of Synthetic Sweeteners
I. Introduction
II. Design Concepts
III. Current and Future Trends
References
Chapter 6. The Prospective Assessment of Environmental Effects of Chemicals
I. Introduction
II. Identification of the Problem
III. Types of Tests To Be Carried Out
IV. Choice of Test Organisms
V. Setup of the Test Program
VI. Areas for Further Research
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Design of Selective Ion Binding Macrocyclic Compounds and Their Biological Applications
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Nomenclature and Physical Properties
IV. Biological Applications
V. Synthesis
VI. Organic Reactions
VII. Structural Relationships
VIII. Cation Selectivities
IX. Potential of Macrocyclic Compounds as Drugs
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216102