Drug Delivery Aspects
1st Edition
Volume 4: Expectations and Realities of Multifunctional Drug Delivery Systems
Description
Drug Delivery Aspects examines the fabrication, optimization, scale-up, biological aspects, regulatory and clinical success of drug delivery systems. Active pharmaceutical ingredient design, regulatory considerations for drug-device combination products, milling techniques, and issues on solid dosage forms feature in the book, among other topics. Written by a diverse range of international researchers, the chapters examine specific aspects of characterization and manufacturing for pharmaceutical applications as well as regulatory and policy aspects. Giving an overview of clinical statuses of drug delivery systems at advanced stages of development, this book covers academic DDS research which is already completed in above aspects (in vitro, in vivo, clinical, regulatory) and can be used by industrial scientists to review for next steps. This is the fourth volume in a series on multifunctional drug delivery systems. Drug Delivery Aspects connects formulation scientists, regulatory experts, engineers, clinical experts and regulatory stake holders. The wide scope of the book ensures it is a valuable reference resource for researchers in both academia and the pharmaceutical industry who want to learn more about the status of drug delivery systems.
Key Features
- Encompasses all aspects of drug delivery systems
- Presents real world case studies to illustrate each step of the process
- Contains in-depth investigations of specific aspects of drug delivery systems
Readership
Pharmaceutical Scientists in academia and industry; pharmacologists; regulatory experts; bioengineers
Table of Contents
- The versatility of hyaluronic acid nanoparticles for drug delivery purposes
2. Preclinical
3. NP to oral solid dosage form
4. Coating in conversion of Nanoemulstions to solid dosage form
5. Milling techniques-engineering aspect
6. Role of polymers and excipients in the design and development of amorphous solid dispersions
7. Biologics: Drug Delivery options and challenges or drug delivery options for biopharmaceuticals
8. Regulatory Considerations for Drug-Device Combination Products in the EU and the US
9. Practical Considerations in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Design and Development
10. Sterile processing of pharmaceutical dosage forms: current and future considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 10th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212226
About the Editor
Ranjita Shegokar
Dr. Ranjita Shegokar holds a PhD degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the SNDT University, India, and has been postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Pharmaceutics, Biopharmaceutics and NutriCosmetics at Free University of Berlin, Germany. Since last 7 years she is working in the pharmaceutical industry in various technical/R&D roles. Currently, she serves as Head of Formulation Development Department at Symrise AG, Germany. She has authored more than 45 research articles, 20 book chapters, and 150 research abstracts. She has filed two patent applications on nanoparticles for targeting malaria and HIV/AIDS reservoirs and have 12 other patent application in area of active delivery. She is a recipient of several national and international awards for her research. Her areas of interest are oral solid dosage forms, dermal formulations, nanocrystals, lipid nanoparticles (SLNs/NLCs), nanoemulsions, and galenic formulations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Formulation Development Department, Symrise AG, Germany