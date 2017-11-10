Drug Calculations Online for Calculate with Confidence (Access Card and Textbook Package)
7th Edition
Authors: Deborah Gray Morris
Paperback ISBN: 9780323511506
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th November 2017
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 10th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323511506
About the Author
Deborah Gray Morris
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Department of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.