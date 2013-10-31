Drug-Biomembrane Interaction Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568053, 9781908818348

Drug-Biomembrane Interaction Studies

1st Edition

The Application of Calorimetric Techniques

Editors: Rosario Pignatello
eBook ISBN: 9781908818348
Hardcover ISBN: 9781907568053
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Dedication

Figures

Tables

List of abbreviations

Preface

About the editor and contributors

Chapter 1: Biological membranes and their role in physio-pathological conditions

Abstract:

1.1 Importance of drug-biomembrane interactions in biomedical and pharmaceutical research

1.2 The structure of cell membranes

1.3 Properties of plasma membranes

1.4 Movement of molecules across the plasma membrane

1.5 Functions of cell membranes

1.6 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Biomembrane models

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The fluid mosaic model of a biological membrane

2.3 Lipid phases and lipid phase transitions

2.4 Models of biological membranes and their applications

2.5 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Analytical methods for studying drugâ€“biomembrane interactions

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Spectroscopic techniques

3.3 Chromatographic methods

3.4 Zeta potential measurement

3.5 Microscopy techniques

3.6 The Langmuir–Blodgett (LB) film balance technique

3.7 Other techniques and mixed techniques

3.8 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC): theoretical fundamentals

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Brief survey of the main thermodynamic techniques

4.3 Application to lipid systems

4.4 Membrane partitioning and binding of additives

4.5 The effects of additives on membrane properties

4.6 Kinetic phenomena

Chapter 5: DSC: history, instruments and devices

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 History

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Special devices

Chapter 6: DSC in drugâ€“biomembrane interaction studies

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aims and advantages of DSC

6.3 Drug–biomembrane interactions

6.4 Surfactants

6.5 Genetic materials

6.6 Polymers

6.7 Drug delivery systems (DDSs)

6.8 Toxicity of biomolecules

6.9 Conclusion

Chapter 7: DSC applications: macromolecules

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Proteins

7.3 Nucleic acids

7.4 Polysaccharides

7.5 Biopolymers

7.6 Conclusion

Chapter 8: DSC applications: nucleic acids and membrane interactions

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 DNA–membrane interaction studies with DSC

8.3 RNA–membrane interaction studies with DSC

8.4 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction to anti-inflammatory drugs

9.2 The interaction of NSAIDs with biomembrane models

9.3 NSAID-loaded DDSs

9.4 Conclusion

Chapter 10: Antimicrobial agents

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 What are the appropriate biomembrane models for antimicrobial agents?

10.3 Antivirals, virus envelopes, and biomembrane models

10.4 Antifungals and biomembrane models

10.5 Conclusion

Chapter 11: Drug delivery systems: drug nanocarriers

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Drug delivery systems

11.3 Experimental protocols

11.4 Applications

Appendix 1: General experimental set-up of liposomal systems for DSC

Appendix 2: Journals

Index

Description

The design and development of drugs and new pharmaceutical formulations require a full characterization of the chemical and physicochemical events occurring at the level of the single active ingredients or excipients, as well as their reciprocal interaction. Thermal analysis techniques are among the most widely used methods to achieve this; among them, the Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) technique, in which the thermotropic behaviour of a single substance or mixtures is analyzed as a function of a controlled temperature program. DSC is an accurate and rapid thermo-analytical technique, widely used by the pharmaceutical industry and in drug research to investigate several physico-chemical phenomena, such as polymorphism, melting and crystallization, purity, and drug-excipient interaction; as well as characterizing biomolecules such as genetic material.

Drug-biomembrane interaction studies is written by scientists renowned for their work in the field of DSC applications to drug development and delivery, and especially to drug-biomembrane interaction studies. The book combines insights from biochemistry and physiology with those from structural biology, nanotechnology and biothermodynamics, to obtain a complete depiction of cell membranes and their functions.

Key Features

  • Summarizes and updates the recent development in a unique handbook format
  • Consists of a combination of scientific updates within the field
  • Contains chapters written by some of the highest-level experts in the field of DSC

Readership

Scientists and researchers within academia, pharmaceutical industries and nanotechnology industries in the fields of drug discovery, drug development and drug delivery; Undergraduate and graduate students in the fields of chemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical technology and physical chemistry; Physical chemists, biochemists and pharmacologists

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781908818348
Hardcover ISBN:
9781907568053

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rosario Pignatello Editor

Professor Rosario Pignatello is Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology and Legislation at the University of Catania, Italy, where he works at the Department of Drug Sciences. Professor Pignatello is author of 120 scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals and about 130 oral and poster communications to international symposia. His research activity in the area of innovative pharmaceutical technology in particular focuses on: preparation, physico-chemical characterization and nanoparticles including modified drug delivery systems; synthesis, characterization and biological evaluation and QSAR studies on lipophilic prodrugs and conjugates.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Catania, Italy

