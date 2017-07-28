Drug Allergy Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485517, 9780323497077

Drug Allergy Testing

1st Edition

Authors: David Khan Aleena Banerji
eBook ISBN: 9780323497077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323485517
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2017
Page Count: 250
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With a focus on improving diagnosis and treatment, Drug Allergy Testing is your new go-to resource for understanding various drug allergies and testing methods, the epidemiology of and economic impact of drug allergies, and new drug and allergy developments.

Key Features

  • Features a wealth of up-to-date information for allergists, immunologists, and primary care physicians who diagnose and treat patients with drug allergies and hypersensitivity.

  • Covers the basics of drug allergy evaluation and management as well as specific drugs including antibiotics, ASA/NSAIDs, chemotherapeutic agents and monoclonal antibodies.

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323497077
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323485517

About the Author

David Khan

Aleena Banerji

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.