Drug Allergy Testing
1st Edition
Authors: David Khan Aleena Banerji
eBook ISBN: 9780323497077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323485517
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2017
Page Count: 250
Description
With a focus on improving diagnosis and treatment, Drug Allergy Testing is your new go-to resource for understanding various drug allergies and testing methods, the epidemiology of and economic impact of drug allergies, and new drug and allergy developments.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of up-to-date information for allergists, immunologists, and primary care physicians who diagnose and treat patients with drug allergies and hypersensitivity.
- Covers the basics of drug allergy evaluation and management as well as specific drugs including antibiotics, ASA/NSAIDs, chemotherapeutic agents and monoclonal antibodies.
Details
About the Author
David Khan
Aleena Banerji
