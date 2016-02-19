Drosophila melanogaster: Practical Uses in Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Why the Fly?
Basic Genetic Methodologies:
L.S.B. Goldstein, Sources of Information about the Fly: Where to Look It Up.
K.A. Matthews, Care and Feeding of Drosophila melanogaster.
M.F. Wolfner and M.L. Goldberg, Harnessing the Power of Drosophila Genetics.
B.A. Hamilton and K. Zinn, From Clone to Mutant Gene.
Isolation and Culture Methods:
C.D. Shaffer, J.M. Wuller, and S.C.R. Elgin, Raising Large Quantities of Drosophila for Biochemical Experiments.
J.E. Natzle and G.D. Vesenka, Isolation and Organ Culture of Imaginal Tissues.
A.P. Mahowald, Mass Isolation of Fly Tissues.
S. Cumberledge and M. Krasnow, Preparation and Analysis of Pure Cell Populations from Drosophila.
L. Cherbas, R. Moss, and P. Cherbas, Transformation Techniques for Drosophila Cell Lines.
Biochemical Preparation Methods:
C.D. Shaffer, J.M. Wuller, and S.C.R. Elgin, Preparation of Drosophila Nuclei.
M.J. Matunis, E.L. Matunis, and G. Dreyfuss, Isolation and Characterization of RNA-Binding Proteins from Drosophila melanogaster.
P.B. Becker, T. Tsukiyama, and C. Wu, Chromatin Assembly Extracts from Drosophia Embryos.
R.T. Kamakaka and J.T. Kadonaga, The Soluble Nuclear Fraction, a Highly Efficient Transcription Extract from Drosophila Embryos.
E.A. Fyrberg, S.I. Bernstein, and K.V. Raghavan, Basic Methods for Drosophila Muscle Biology.
K.G. Miller and D.R. Kellogg, Isolation of Cytoskeletal Proteins from Drosophila.
W.M. Saxton, Isolation and Analysis of Microtubule Motor Proteins.
M. Hortsch, Preparation and Analysis of Membranes and Membrane Proteins from Drosophila.
J.H. Fessler, R.E. Nelson, and L.I. Fessler, Preparation of Extracellular Matrix.
Cytological Methods:
M.-L. Pardue, Looking at Polytene Chromosomes.
D.J. Andrew and M.P. Scott, Immunological Methods for Mapping Protein Distributions on Polytene Chromosomes.
M. Gatti, S. Bonaccorsi, and S. Pimpinelli, Looking at Drosophila Mitotic Chromosomes.
S. Gunawardena and M. Rykowski, Looking at Diploid Interphase Chromosomes.
K.L. McDonald, Electron Microscopy and EM Immunocytochemistry.
N.H. Patel, Imaging Neuronal Subsets and Other Cell Types in Whole-Mount Drosophila Embryos and Larvae Using Antibody Probes.
W.E. Theurkauf, Immunofluorescence Analysis of the Cytoskeleton during Oogenesis and Early Embryogenesis.
D.P. Kiehart, R.A. Montague, W.L. Rickoll, G.H. Thomas, and D. Foard, High-Resolution Microscopic Methods for the Analysis of Cellular Movements in Drosophila Embryos.
C.H. Girdham and P.H. O'Farrell, The Use of Photoactivatable Reagents for the Study of Cell Lineage in Drosophila Embryogenesis.
E. Verheyen and L. Cooley, Looking at Oogenesis.
Analysis of Gene Expression in Situ:
A.J. Andres and C.S. Thummel, Methods for Quantitative Analysis of Transcription in Larvae and Prepupae.
R. Lehmann and D. Tautz, In Situ Hybridization to RNA.
Z. Zachar, J. Kramer, and P.M. Bingham, Looking at mRNA Splicing and Transport in Situ.
A. Beyer, M. Sikes, and Y. Osheim, EM Methods for Visualization of Genetic Activity from Disrupted Nuclei.
Molecular and Classical Genetic Analysis:
A.H. Brand, A.S. Manoukian, and N. Perrimon, Ectopic Expression in Drosophila.
T. Xu and S.D. Harrison, Mosaic Analysis Using FLP Recombinase.
A.J. Bieber, Analysis of Cellular Adhesion in Cultured Cells.
G. Schubiger and B. Edgar, Using Inhibitors to Study Embryogenesis.
A.E.L. Beermann and D.G. Jay, Chromophore-Assisted Inactivation of Cellular Proteins. Chapter References. Index. Volumes in Series.
Description
Drosophila melanogaster: Practical Uses in Cell and Molecular Biology is a compendium of mostly short technical chapters designed to provide state-of-the art methods to the broad community of cell biologists, and to put molecular and cell biological studies of flies into perspective. The book makes the baroque aspects of genetic nomenclature and procedure accessible to cell biologists. It also contains a wealth of technical information for beginning or advanced Drosophila workers. Chapters, written within a year of publication, make this topical volume a valuable laboratory guide today and an excellent general reference for the future.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Collection of ready-to-use, state-of-the art methods for modern cell biological and related research using Drosophila melanogaster
- Accessible to both experienced Drosophila researchers and to others who wish to join in at the cutting edge of this system
- Drosophila offers an easily managed life cycle, inexpensive lifestyle, extraordinarily manipulable molecular and classical genetics, now combined with powerful new cell biology techniques
- Introduction and overview sections orient the user to the Drosophila literature and lore
- Six full-color plates and over 100 figures and tables enhance the understanding of these cell biology techniques
Details
No. of pages: 755
- 755
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 6th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859422
Reviews
@qu:"Overall, Practical Uses will be an important addition to the laboratory shelves of many experienced or novice Drosophila worker... The collegiality of the Drosophila community is well know, and Practical Uses is an excellent example of that sharing." @source:--TRENDS IN GENETICS @qu:"It's surprising how much information has been crammed into each precise and concise chapter... Mark the appropriate pages and hand your PhD students this book, then not only will they learn why they're using specific techniques, but they may also find out how they work as well... The list of authors reads like a who's who of prominent drosophilists, and the speed of publication justifies their claim of providing up-to-date techniques... If you're a full-time drosophilist you should have bought it already." @source:--TRENDS IN BIOCHEMICAL SCIENCES
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lawrence Goldstein Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, School of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Eric Fyrberg Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.