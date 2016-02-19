Drosophila melanogaster: Practical Uses in Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 44

Preface: Why the Fly?

Basic Genetic Methodologies:

L.S.B. Goldstein, Sources of Information about the Fly: Where to Look It Up.

K.A. Matthews, Care and Feeding of Drosophila melanogaster.

M.F. Wolfner and M.L. Goldberg, Harnessing the Power of Drosophila Genetics.

B.A. Hamilton and K. Zinn, From Clone to Mutant Gene.

Isolation and Culture Methods:

C.D. Shaffer, J.M. Wuller, and S.C.R. Elgin, Raising Large Quantities of Drosophila for Biochemical Experiments.

J.E. Natzle and G.D. Vesenka, Isolation and Organ Culture of Imaginal Tissues.

A.P. Mahowald, Mass Isolation of Fly Tissues.

S. Cumberledge and M. Krasnow, Preparation and Analysis of Pure Cell Populations from Drosophila.

L. Cherbas, R. Moss, and P. Cherbas, Transformation Techniques for Drosophila Cell Lines.

Biochemical Preparation Methods:

C.D. Shaffer, J.M. Wuller, and S.C.R. Elgin, Preparation of Drosophila Nuclei.

M.J. Matunis, E.L. Matunis, and G. Dreyfuss, Isolation and Characterization of RNA-Binding Proteins from Drosophila melanogaster.

P.B. Becker, T. Tsukiyama, and C. Wu, Chromatin Assembly Extracts from Drosophia Embryos.

R.T. Kamakaka and J.T. Kadonaga, The Soluble Nuclear Fraction, a Highly Efficient Transcription Extract from Drosophila Embryos.

E.A. Fyrberg, S.I. Bernstein, and K.V. Raghavan, Basic Methods for Drosophila Muscle Biology.

K.G. Miller and D.R. Kellogg, Isolation of Cytoskeletal Proteins from Drosophila.

W.M. Saxton, Isolation and Analysis of Microtubule Motor Proteins.

M. Hortsch, Preparation and Analysis of Membranes and Membrane Proteins from Drosophila.

J.H. Fessler, R.E. Nelson, and L.I. Fessler, Preparation of Extracellular Matrix.

Cytological Methods:

M.-L. Pardue, Looking at Polytene Chromosomes.

D.J. Andrew and M.P. Scott, Immunological Methods for Mapping Protein Distributions on Polytene Chromosomes.

M. Gatti, S. Bonaccorsi, and S. Pimpinelli, Looking at Drosophila Mitotic Chromosomes.

S. Gunawardena and M. Rykowski, Looking at Diploid Interphase Chromosomes.

K.L. McDonald, Electron Microscopy and EM Immunocytochemistry.

N.H. Patel, Imaging Neuronal Subsets and Other Cell Types in Whole-Mount Drosophila Embryos and Larvae Using Antibody Probes.

W.E. Theurkauf, Immunofluorescence Analysis of the Cytoskeleton during Oogenesis and Early Embryogenesis.

D.P. Kiehart, R.A. Montague, W.L. Rickoll, G.H. Thomas, and D. Foard, High-Resolution Microscopic Methods for the Analysis of Cellular Movements in Drosophila Embryos.

C.H. Girdham and P.H. O'Farrell, The Use of Photoactivatable Reagents for the Study of Cell Lineage in Drosophila Embryogenesis.

E. Verheyen and L. Cooley, Looking at Oogenesis.

Analysis of Gene Expression in Situ:

A.J. Andres and C.S. Thummel, Methods for Quantitative Analysis of Transcription in Larvae and Prepupae.

R. Lehmann and D. Tautz, In Situ Hybridization to RNA.

Z. Zachar, J. Kramer, and P.M. Bingham, Looking at mRNA Splicing and Transport in Situ.

A. Beyer, M. Sikes, and Y. Osheim, EM Methods for Visualization of Genetic Activity from Disrupted Nuclei.

Molecular and Classical Genetic Analysis:

A.H. Brand, A.S. Manoukian, and N. Perrimon, Ectopic Expression in Drosophila.

T. Xu and S.D. Harrison, Mosaic Analysis Using FLP Recombinase.

A.J. Bieber, Analysis of Cellular Adhesion in Cultured Cells.

G. Schubiger and B. Edgar, Using Inhibitors to Study Embryogenesis.

A.E.L. Beermann and D.G. Jay, Chromophore-Assisted Inactivation of Cellular Proteins. Chapter References. Index. Volumes in Series.