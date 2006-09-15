Driving Climate Change
1st Edition
Cutting Carbon from Transportation
Description
Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing global society. The debate over what to do is confounded by the uncertain relationship between increasing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, and the impact of those changes on nature and human civilization.
Driving Climate Change will provide professionals and students alike with the latest information regarding greenhouse emissions while presenting the most up-to-date techniques for reducing these emissions. It will investigate three broad strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions: 1) reducing motorized travel, 2) shifting to less energy intensive modes, and 3) changing fuel and propulsion technologies. Findings will be presented by the leaders in the field with contributions from professors, researchers, consultants and engineers at the most prominent institutions - commercial, academic and federal - dealing with environmental research and policy.
Key Features
- Includes a comprehensive evaluation of current industrial practice
- Provides technologically sound and manageable techniques for engineers, scientists and designers
- Incorporates guidelines for a sustainable future
Readership
Environmental professionals, engineers, scientists, policy-makers; energy and transportation professionals - researchers and managers.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements Preface Introduction and Overview Peaking of World Oil Production and Its Mitigation Toward A Policy Agenda For Climate Change: Changing Technologies and Fuels and the Changing Value of Energy Coordinated Policy Measures for Reducing the Fuel Use of the U.S. Light Duty Vehicle Fleet Carbon Burdens from New Car Sales in the United States Reducing Vehicle Emissions through Cap-and-Trade Schemes North American Feebate Analysis Model Reducing Growth in Vehicle Miles Traveled: Can We Really Pull It Off International Comparison of Policies to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Passenger Vehicles Reducing Transport-Related Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Developing Countries: The Role of the Global Environmental Facility What Multilateral Banks (And Other Donors) Can Do To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Case Study of Latin America and the Caribbean From Public Understanding to Public Policy: Public Views on Energy, Technology & Climate Science in the United States Narrative Self-Identity and Societal Goals: Automotive Fuel Economy and Global Warming Policy Lost in Option Space: Risk Partitioning to Guide Climate and Energy Policy Towards a Transportation Policy Agenda for Climate Change Appendix A: About the Editors and Authors Appendix B: Asilomar Attendees List for 2005
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464688
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694959
About the Author
Daniel Sperling
Professor of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science founding Director of the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS - Davis) at UC Davis. He is also co-director of UC Davis’ Fuel Cell Vehicle Center and specializes in transportation technology and environmental impacts and travel behavior.
Dr. Sperling is recognized as a leading international expert on transportation technology assessment, energy and environmental aspects of transportation, and transportation policy. In the past 20 years, he has authored or co-authored over 140 technical papers and six books.
Associate Editor of Transportation Research D (Environment)
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Director of the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS – Davis); Professor of Civil Engineering & Environmental Science at UC Davis; Co-director of UC Davis’ Fuel Cell Vehicle Center; Associate Editor of Transportation Research (Environment), USA
James Cannon
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Energy Futures, Inc., Boulder, Colorado