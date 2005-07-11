Driver Rehabilitation and Community Mobility

Part I: Introduction, History, and the Driver Rehabilitation Team

1. Introduction and Overview

2. Community Mobility and Driving: An Historical Perspective

3. Driving Across the Lifespan: Rites of Passage in American Culture

4. Driver Rehabilitation: Yesterday and Today

5. Roles of the Driver Rehabilitation Team: From Referral to Follow-up



Part II: Measuring Driving Potential before Hitting the road

6. The Adapted Driving Decision Guide

7. The Driver Rehabilitation Clinical Evaluation

Section A: Vision and Hearing Conditions

Section B: Neurologic Conditions

Section C: Orthopedic Conditions

Section D: Psychosocial Conditions

6. Neuropsychology and Driving: Predicting Driver Readiness

7. Medications, Disabilities, and Driving

8. The Impact of Positioning and Mobility Devices on transportation

9. Driving Simulators: Bridging the Divide between the Clinical and On-the-road Evaluations



Part III: Measuring and Improving Driving Performance

12. Adaptive Equipment and Vehicle Configuration

13. On-the-road Evaluation of Driving Performance

Section A: General Principles

Section B: Vision and Hearing Impairments

Section C: Psychosocial Impairments

14. On-the-Road Driver Rehabilitation and Training

15. Documenting the Clinical Evaluation and Driving Performance Outcomes

16. Funding for Driver Rehabilitation Services and Equipment



Part IV. Environmental Factors Impacting Drivers, Passengers, and Pedestrians

17. Universal Design and the Automobile

18. Wheelchairs, Wheelchair Tie-downs, and Occupant Restraints for Improved Safety and Crash Protection

19. Intelligent Transport Systems

20. Designing the External Environment for Safety and Success

21. Driver Rehabilitation for Recreation and Leisure

22. Driving Alternatives: Urban Planning, Mass Transit, Public and Private Transportation



Part V. Professional Ethics and Evidenced-Based Driver Rehabilitation Practice

23. Legal and Professional Ethics in Driver Rehabilitation

24. Research and Evidenced-Based Practice in Driver Rehabilitation

25. Driving Under Stress, Driving After Rehabilitation: Next Generation Neuroimaging and Watching People Think and Improve Performance



Part VI. Professional and Program Development in a Rapidly Evolving Field

26. Driver Rehabilitation Program Development

27. Professional Development for the Driver Rehabilitation Specialist

28. Driver Rehabilitation on the Horizon



Glossary of Terms



Appendices

Appendix A. Manufacturers of Driver Rehabilitation Products

Appendix B. Driver Rehabilitation Service Providers

Appendix C. State Licensing Requirements and Reporting Laws

Appendix D. CPT codes

Appendix E. Professional Development for the Driver Rehabilitation Specialist

Appendix F. Educational Materials for Clients and Caregivers

Appendix G. Occupational Therapy Practice Framework