Driver Rehabilitation and Community Mobility
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
An emerging practice area for occupational therapists, adapted driving services is becoming increasingly popular as technology and demographics influence demand for these services. Not only does this text provide the tools necessary to effectively evaluate and rehabilitate disabled and aging drivers, it also prepares readers to enter the field by utilizing true-to-life case studies and evidence-based content.
Key Features
- An Adapted Driving Decision Guide that allows therapists to determine a client's transportation need and driving ability
- Study questions in every chapter to enhance student comprehension
- Necessary client resources such as downloadable forms, handouts, and reports contained in an interactive CD-ROM
- Comprehensive coverage of people with disabilities across the lifespan
- Guidance on how to set up a driver rehabilitation program with key information on program and professional development
- Seven appendices enabling students to quickly access important resources
- Current information for students and faculty with weblinks on adaptive equipment, vehicle modification, and regulations
- Detailed artwork and illustrations on testing, traffic safety principles, vehicle modifications, and adaptive driving equipment
- Expert contributions from the foremost authorities in the field of driver rehabilitation
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction, History, and the Driver Rehabilitation Team
1. Introduction and Overview
2. Community Mobility and Driving: An Historical Perspective
3. Driving Across the Lifespan: Rites of Passage in American Culture
4. Driver Rehabilitation: Yesterday and Today
5. Roles of the Driver Rehabilitation Team: From Referral to Follow-up
Part II: Measuring Driving Potential before Hitting the road
6. The Adapted Driving Decision Guide
7. The Driver Rehabilitation Clinical Evaluation
Section A: Vision and Hearing Conditions
Section B: Neurologic Conditions
Section C: Orthopedic Conditions
Section D: Psychosocial Conditions
6. Neuropsychology and Driving: Predicting Driver Readiness
7. Medications, Disabilities, and Driving
8. The Impact of Positioning and Mobility Devices on transportation
9. Driving Simulators: Bridging the Divide between the Clinical and On-the-road Evaluations
Part III: Measuring and Improving Driving Performance
12. Adaptive Equipment and Vehicle Configuration
13. On-the-road Evaluation of Driving Performance
Section A: General Principles
Section B: Vision and Hearing Impairments
Section C: Psychosocial Impairments
14. On-the-Road Driver Rehabilitation and Training
15. Documenting the Clinical Evaluation and Driving Performance Outcomes
16. Funding for Driver Rehabilitation Services and Equipment
Part IV. Environmental Factors Impacting Drivers, Passengers, and Pedestrians
17. Universal Design and the Automobile
18. Wheelchairs, Wheelchair Tie-downs, and Occupant Restraints for Improved Safety and Crash Protection
19. Intelligent Transport Systems
20. Designing the External Environment for Safety and Success
21. Driver Rehabilitation for Recreation and Leisure
22. Driving Alternatives: Urban Planning, Mass Transit, Public and Private Transportation
Part V. Professional Ethics and Evidenced-Based Driver Rehabilitation Practice
23. Legal and Professional Ethics in Driver Rehabilitation
24. Research and Evidenced-Based Practice in Driver Rehabilitation
25. Driving Under Stress, Driving After Rehabilitation: Next Generation Neuroimaging and Watching People Think and Improve Performance
Part VI. Professional and Program Development in a Rapidly Evolving Field
26. Driver Rehabilitation Program Development
27. Professional Development for the Driver Rehabilitation Specialist
28. Driver Rehabilitation on the Horizon
Glossary of Terms
Appendices
Appendix A. Manufacturers of Driver Rehabilitation Products
Appendix B. Driver Rehabilitation Service Providers
Appendix C. State Licensing Requirements and Reporting Laws
Appendix D. CPT codes
Appendix E. Professional Development for the Driver Rehabilitation Specialist
Appendix F. Educational Materials for Clients and Caregivers
Appendix G. Occupational Therapy Practice Framework
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 11th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062589
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323029377
About the Author
Joseph Pellerito
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Associate Professor; Department of Occupational Therapy, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; Wayne State University, Detroit, MI