Drilling Fluids Processing Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Written by the Shale Shaker Committee of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, originally of the American Association of Drilling Engineers, the authors of this book are some of the most well-respected names in the world for drilling. The first edition, Shale Shakers and Drilling Fluid Systems, was only on shale shakers, a very important piece of machinery on a drilling rig that removes drill cuttings. The original book has been much expanded to include many other aspects of drilling solids control, including chapters on drilling fluids, cut-point curves, mud cleaners, and many other pieces of equipment that were not covered in the original book.
Key Features
- Written by a team of more than 20 of the world's foremost drilling experts, from such companies as Shell, Conoco, Amoco, and BP
- There has never been a book that pulls together such a vast array of materials and depth of topic coverage in the area of drilling fluids
- Covers quickly changing technology that updates the drilling engineer on all of the latest equipment, fluids, and techniques
Readership
Drilling Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Derrick men, Students in petroleum engineering departments, managers or supervisors in any company, small or integrated, that deals with drilling
Table of Contents
- Historical Perspective and Introduction
2. Drilling Fluids
3. Solids Calculation
4. Cut Points
5. Tank Arrangement
6. Scalping Shakers and Gumbo Removal
7. Shale Shakers
8. Settling Pits
9. Gas Busters, Separators, and Degassers
10. Suspension, Agitation, and Mixing of Drilling Fluids
11. Hydrocyclones
12. Mud Cleaners
13. Centrifuges
14. Use of the Capture Equation to Evaluate the Performance of Mechanical Separation Equipment Used to Process Drilling Fluids
15. Dilution
16. Waste Management
17. The AC Induction Motor
18. Centrifugal Pumps
19. Solids Control in Underbalanced Drilling
20. Smooth Operations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 19th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477411
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677752
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303045