DRAKE - HANSEN

John Hansen is Professor Emeritus, a recent past-Chair for Medical Education in Neurobiology and Anatomy, and Associate Dean for Admissions at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Dr. Hansen was awarded the first annual Presidential Diversity Award by the University of Rochester in recognition of his 24 years of commitment and dedicated efforts to increase the recruitment, retention and graduation of medical school candidates from diverse backgrounds. Dr. Hansen, researches peripheral and central dopaminergic systems, neural plasticity and neural inflammation. He is a recipient of an NIH Research Career Development Award and has received numerous teaching awards including Alpha Omega Alpha Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Teacher Award given annually by the AAMC to nationally recognized medical educators. Professor Hansen is author of over 110 research publications, book chapters, and books. He has been Co-editor of the journal Clinical Anatomy and the lead consulting editor of Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy (2-7th editions). He continues to author Netter’s Anatomy Flash Cards and Netter’s Clinical Anatomy in addition to this coloring book.