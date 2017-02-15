Drain's PeriAnesthesia Nursing

Section I: The Postanesthesia Care Unit

1. Space Planning and Basic Equipment Systems

2. Perianesthesia Nursing as a Specialty

3. Management and Policies

4. Crisis Resource Management in the PACU

5. Infection Prevention and Control in the PACU

6. The Changing Health Care System and its Implications for the PACU

7. Patient Safety and Legal Issues in the PACU

8. Ethics in Perianesthesia Nursing

9. Evidence-Based Practice and Research

Section II: Physiologic Considerations in the PACU

10. The Nervous System

11. The Cardiovascular System

12. The Respiratory System

13. The Renal System

14. Fluid and Electrolytes

15. The Endocrine System

16. The Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal System

17. The Integumentary System

18. The Immune System

Section III: Concepts in Anesthetic Agents

19. Basic Principles of Pharmacology

20. Inhalation Anesthesia

21. Nonopioid Intravenous Anesthetics

22. Opioid Intravenous Anesthetics

23. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

24. Local Anesthetics

25. Regional Anesthesia

Section IV: Nursing Care in the PACU

26. Transition from the Operating Room to the PACU

27. Assessment and Monitoring of the Perianesthesia Patient

28. Patient Education and Care of the Perianesthesia Patient

29. Postanesthesia Care Complications

30. Assessment and Management of the Airway

31. Pain Management

32. Care of the Ear, Nose, Throat, Neck, and Maxillofacial Surgical Patient

33. Care of the Ophthalmic Surgical Patient

34. Care of the Thoracic Surgical Patient

35. Care of the Cardiac Surgical Patient

36. Care of the Vascular Surgical Patient

37. Care of the Orthopedic Surgical Patient

38. Care of the Neurosurgical Patient

39. Care of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgical Patient

40. Care of the Gastrointestinal, Abdominal, and Anorectal Surgical Patient

41. Care of the Genitourinary Surgical Patient

42. Care of the Obstetric and Gynecological Surgical Patient

43. Care of the Breast Surgical Patient

44. Care of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Patient

45. Care of the Obese Patient Undergoing Bariatric Surgery

46. Care of the Ambulatory Surgical Patient

47. Care and the Laser/Laparoscopic Surgical Patient

Section V: Special Considerations

48. Care of the Patient with Chronic Disorders

49. Care of the Pediatric Patient

50. Care of the Older Patient

51. Care of the Pregnant Patient

52. Care of the Substance-Using Patient

53. Care of the Patient with Thermal Imbalance

54. Care of the Shock Trauma Patient

55. Care of the Intensive Care Unit Patient in the PACU

56. Bioterrorism and Its Impact on the PACU

57. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in the PACU

