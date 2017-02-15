Drain's PeriAnesthesia Nursing
7th Edition
A Critical Care Approach
Description
Trusted for 30 years, Drain’s PeriAnesthesia Nursing, A Critical Care Approach, 7th Edition is the only book on the market that provides comprehensive clinical content tailored specifically for perianesthesia nurses. An easy-to-use format with five distinct sections — covering the PACU, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, nursing care, and special considerations — means you get five books in one. Nursing and pharmacologic interventions are integrated with in-depth coverage of pathophysiology, and updated content includes the latest standards and current issues affecting perianesthesia nursing practice. Focusing on research, documentation, and psychosocial considerations, this is the one book that can take you all the way from being a novice nurse in the PACU to preparing for your CPAN® or CAPA® certification!
Key Features
- Updated Evidence-based Research boxes in sections IV and V provide the latest standards of care.
- Five separate sections provide comprehensive coverage, including: the PACU, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, nursing care, and special considerations.
- Addresses current policies and issues affecting perianesthesia nursing practice such as patient safety, infection control, managed care implications, pain management, and bioterrorism.
- Special Considerations section details the care of patients with conditions such as malignant hyperthermia, substance abuse, sickle cell anemia, and cardiac arrest.
- Comprehensively covers the various types of anesthetic agents to be anticipated in the PACU.
- In-depth coverage of pathophysiology for all body systems integrated with nursing and pharmacologic interventions.
- Streamlined format includes an overview, definitions, summary, and references for each chapter.
Table of Contents
Section I: The Postanesthesia Care Unit
1. Space Planning and Basic Equipment Systems
2. Perianesthesia Nursing as a Specialty
3. Management and Policies
4. Crisis Resource Management in the PACU
5. Infection Prevention and Control in the PACU
6. The Changing Health Care System and its Implications for the PACU
7. Patient Safety and Legal Issues in the PACU
8. Ethics in Perianesthesia Nursing
9. Evidence-Based Practice and Research
Section II: Physiologic Considerations in the PACU
10. The Nervous System
11. The Cardiovascular System
12. The Respiratory System
13. The Renal System
14. Fluid and Electrolytes
15. The Endocrine System
16. The Hepatobiliary and Gastrointestinal System
17. The Integumentary System
18. The Immune System
Section III: Concepts in Anesthetic Agents
19. Basic Principles of Pharmacology
20. Inhalation Anesthesia
21. Nonopioid Intravenous Anesthetics
22. Opioid Intravenous Anesthetics
23. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
24. Local Anesthetics
25. Regional Anesthesia
Section IV: Nursing Care in the PACU
26. Transition from the Operating Room to the PACU
27. Assessment and Monitoring of the Perianesthesia Patient
28. Patient Education and Care of the Perianesthesia Patient
29. Postanesthesia Care Complications
30. Assessment and Management of the Airway
31. Pain Management
32. Care of the Ear, Nose, Throat, Neck, and Maxillofacial Surgical Patient
33. Care of the Ophthalmic Surgical Patient
34. Care of the Thoracic Surgical Patient
35. Care of the Cardiac Surgical Patient
36. Care of the Vascular Surgical Patient
37. Care of the Orthopedic Surgical Patient
38. Care of the Neurosurgical Patient
39. Care of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgical Patient
40. Care of the Gastrointestinal, Abdominal, and Anorectal Surgical Patient
41. Care of the Genitourinary Surgical Patient
42. Care of the Obstetric and Gynecological Surgical Patient
43. Care of the Breast Surgical Patient
44. Care of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Patient
45. Care of the Obese Patient Undergoing Bariatric Surgery
46. Care of the Ambulatory Surgical Patient
47. Care and the Laser/Laparoscopic Surgical Patient
Section V: Special Considerations
48. Care of the Patient with Chronic Disorders
49. Care of the Pediatric Patient
50. Care of the Older Patient
51. Care of the Pregnant Patient
52. Care of the Substance-Using Patient
53. Care of the Patient with Thermal Imbalance
54. Care of the Shock Trauma Patient
55. Care of the Intensive Care Unit Patient in the PACU
56. Bioterrorism and Its Impact on the PACU
57. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in the PACU
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399869
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399852
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323399845
About the Author
Jan Odom-Forren
Affiliations and Expertise
Perianesthesia / Perioperative Consultant, Co-Editor, Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing, Louisville, KY