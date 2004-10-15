Dr. Tom Shinder's Configuring ISA Server 2004 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836197, 9780080477404

Dr. Tom Shinder's Configuring ISA Server 2004

1st Edition

Authors: Debra Littlejohn Shinder Thomas W Shinder
eBook ISBN: 9780080477404
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836197
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 15th October 2004
Page Count: 608
Description

Dr. Tom and Debra Shinder have become synonymous with Microsoft's flagship firewall product ISA Server, as a result of Tom's prominent role as a member of the beta development team, and Tom and Deb's featured placement on both Microsoft's ISA Server Web site and ISAserver.org. Tom and Deb's book on the first release of the product "Configuring ISA Server 2000" dominated the ISA Server 2000 book market having sold over 40,000 copies worldwide, and the ISA Server community is eagerly awaiting Tom and Deb's book on ISA Server 2004, which is the dramatically upgraded new release from Microsoft.

Dr. Tom and Debra Shinder have become synonymous with Microsoft's flagship firewall product ISA Server, as a result of Tom's prominent role as a member of the beta development team, and Tom and Deb's featured placement on both Microsoft's ISA Server Web site and ISAserver.org. Tom and Deb's book on the first release of the product "Configuring ISA Server 2000" dominated the ISA Server 2000 book market having sold over 40,000 copies worldwide, and the ISA Server community is eagerly awaiting Tom and Deb's book on ISA Server 2004, which is the dramatically upgraded new release from Microsoft. This book will be featured prominently on the ISAserver.org home page as well as referenced on Microsoft TechNet and ISA Server Web pages. Tom and Deb's unparalleled technical expertise combined with prime on-line marketing opportunities will make this the #1 book again in the ISA Server market.

Key Features

  • This book will provide readers with unparalleled information on installing, confiuguring, and troubleshooting ISA Server 2004 by teaching readers to: * Deploy ISA Server 2004 in small businesses and large organizations.

  • Learn how to configure complex DMZ configurations using ISA Server 2004's new network awareness features and built-in multinetworking capabilities.

  • Learn how to take advantage of ISA Server 2004's new VPN capabilities!

Readership

System administrators in medium to very large computing environments that use the Microsoft Windows 2000 Server operating system and ISA Server 2004.

Candidates have a basic understanding of DNS, FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, IMAP, POP3, RDP, SMTP, and SSL.

Table of Contents

Dedications

Acknowledgments

About the Authors

Technical Editor

A Note From the Publisher

From Deb and Tom Shinder, Authors

Chapter 1: Evolution of a Firewall: From Proxy 1.0 to ISA 2004

The Book: What it Covers and Who It’s For

Security: The New Star of the Show

Firewalls: The Guardians at the Gateway

ISA: From Proxy Server to Full-Featured Firewall

Summary

Chapter 2: Examining the ISA Server 2004 Feature Set

The New GUI: More Than Just a Pretty Interface

Teaching Old Features New Tricks

New Features on the Block

Missing in Action: Gone but Not Forgotten

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 3: Stalking the Competition: How ISA 2004 Stacks Up

Firewall Comparative Issues

Comparing ISA 2004 to Other Firewall Products

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 4: ISA 2004 Network Concepts and Preparing the Network Infrastructure

Our Approach to ISA Firewall Network Design and Defense Tactics

Tom and Deb Shinder’s Configuring ISA 2004 Network Layout

How ISA Firewall’s Define Networks and Network Relationships

Web Proxy Chaining as a Form of Network Routing

Firewall Chaining as a Form of Network Routing

Configuring the ISA Firewall as a DHCP Server

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 5: ISA 2004 Client Types and Automating Client Provisioning

Understanding ISA 2004 Client Types

Automating ISA 2004 Client Provisioning

Automating Installation of the Firewall Client

Summary

Chapter 6: Installing and Configuring the ISA Firewall Software

Pre-installation Tasks and Considerations

Performing a Clean Installation on a Multihomed Machine

Default Post-installation ISA Firewall Configuration

The Post-installation System Policy

Performing an Upgrade Installation

Performing a Single NIC Installation (Unihomed ISA Firewall)

Quick Start Configuration for ISA Firewalls

Hardening the Base ISA Firewall Configuration and Operating System

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 7: Creating and Using ISA 2004 Firewall Access Policy

Introduction

ISA Firewall Access Rule Elements

Configuring Access Rules for Outbound Access through the ISA Firewall

Using Scripts to Populate Domain Name Sets

Creating and Configuring a Public Address Trihomed DMZ Network

Allowing Intradomain Communications through the ISA Firewall

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 8: Publishing Network Services with ISA 2004 Firewalls

Overview of Web Publishing and Server Publishing

Creating and Configuring Non-SSL Web Publishing Rules

Creating and Configuring SSL Web Publishing Rules

SSL Bridging

SSL “Tunneling” versus SSL “Bridging”

What About SSL-to-HTTP Bridging?

Enterprise and Standalone Certificate Authorities

SSL-to-SSL Bridging and Web Site Certificate Configuration

Importing Web Site Certificates into The ISA Firewall’s Machine Certificate Store

Requesting a User Certificate for the ISA Firewall to Present to SSL Web Sites

Creating an SSL Web Publishing Rule

The Publishing Mode Page

The Select Rule Action page

The Bridging Mode Page

The Define Website to Publish Page

The Public Name Details Page

The Select Web Listener Page

The User Sets Page

The SSL Web Publishing Rule Properties Dialog Box

Creating Server Publishing Rules

Creating Mail Server Publishing Rules

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 9: Creating Remote Access and Site-to-Site VPNs with ISA Firewalls

Overview of ISA Firewall VPN Networking

Creating a Remote Access PPTP VPN Server

Creating a Remote Access L2TP/IPSec Server

Creating a PPTP Site-to-Site VPN

Creating an L2TP/IPSec Site-to-Site VPN

IPSec Tunnel Mode Site-to-Site VPNs with Downlevel VPN Gateways

Using RADIUS for VPN Authentication and Remote Access Policy

Using EAP User Certificate Authentication for Remote Access VPNs

Supporting Outbound VPN Connections through the ISA Firewall

Installing and Configuring the DHCP Server and DHCP Relay Agent on the ISA Firewall

Creating a Site-to-Site VPN Between an ISA Server 2000 and ISA Firewall

A Note on VPN Quarantine

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 10: ISA 2004 Stateful Inspection and Application Layer Filtering

Introduction

Application Filters

Web Filters

IP Filtering and Intrusion Detection/Intrusion Prevention

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 11: Accelerating Web Performance with ISA 2004 Caching Capabilities

Understanding Caching Concepts

Understanding ISA Server 2004’s Web Caching Capabilities

Configuring ISA Server 2004 as a Caching Server

Summary

Fast Track

Chapter 12: Using ISA Server 2004’s Monitoring, Logging, and Reporting Tools

Introduction

Exploring the ISA Server 2004 Dashboard

Creating and Configuring ISA Server 2004 Alerts

Monitoring ISA Server 2004 Connectivity, Sessions, and Services

Working with ISA Server 2004 Logs and Reports

Using ISA Server 2004’s Performance Monitor

Solutions Fast Track

Index

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080477404
Paperback ISBN:
9781931836197

About the Author

Debra Littlejohn Shinder

Debra Littlejohn Shinder is a technology consultant, trainer and writer who has authored a number of books on computer operating systems, networking, and client and server security over the last fourteen years. These include Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook, published by Syngress, and Computer Networking Essentials, published by Cisco Press. She is co-author, with her husband, Dr. Thomas Shinder, of the best-selling Configuring ISA Server 2000, Configuring ISA Server 2004, and ISA Server and Beyond.

Deb has been a tech editor, developmental editor and contributor on over 20 additional books on networking and security subjects, as well as study guides for Microsoft's MCSE exams, CompTIA's Security+ exam and TruSecure’s ICSA certification. She formerly edited the Element K Inside Windows Server Security journal. She authored a weekly column for TechRepublic’s Windows blog, called Microsoft Insights and a monthly column on Cybercrime, and is a regular contributor to their Security blog, Smart Phones blog and other TR blogs. She is the lead author on Windowsecurity.com and ISAServer.org, and her articles have appeared in print magazines such as Windows IT Pro (formerly Windows & .NET) Magazine. She has authored training material, corporate whitepapers, marketing material, webinars and product documentation for Microsoft Corporation, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, DigitalThink, GFI Software, Sunbelt Software, CNET and other technology companies.

Deb specializes in security issues, cybercrime/computer forensics and Microsoft server products; she has been awarded Microsoft’s Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status in Enterprise Security for eight years in a row. A former police officer and police academy instructor, she has taught many courses at Eastfield College in Mesquite, TX and sits on the board of the Criminal Justice Training Center there. She is a fourth generation Texan and lives and works in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Affiliations and Expertise

MCSE, Technology consultant, trainer, and writer

Thomas W Shinder

Dr. Tom Shinder is a 17 year veteran of the IT industry. Prior to entering IT, Dr. Tom graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and was a practicing neurologist with special interests in epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Dr. Tom began his career in IT as a consultant, and has worked with many large companies, including Fina Oil, Microsoft, IBM, HP, Dell and many others. He started his writing career toward the end of the 1990s and has published over 30 books on Windows, Windows Networking, Windows Security and ISA Server/TMG, UAG and Microsoft DirectAccess. For over a decade, ISA Server and TMG were Tom’s passions, and he ran the popular web site www.isaserver.org, in addition to writing 8 books on ISA/TMG. Tom joined Microsoft in December of 2009 as a member of the UAG DirectAccess team and started the popular “Edge Man” blog that covered UAG DirectAccess. He is currently a Principal Knowledge Engineer in the Server and Cloud Division Information Experience Group Solution’s Team and his primary focus now is private cloud – with special interests in private cloud infrastructure and security.

Affiliations and Expertise

Member of Microsoft’s ISA Server Beta Team and Microsoft MVP for ISA Server, Dallas, TX, U.S.A.

