Dr. Tom Shinder's Configuring ISA Server 2004

Debra Littlejohn Shinder is a technology consultant, trainer and writer who has authored a number of books on computer operating systems, networking, and client and server security over the last fourteen years. These include Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook, published by Syngress, and Computer Networking Essentials, published by Cisco Press. She is co-author, with her husband, Dr. Thomas Shinder, of the best-selling Configuring ISA Server 2000, Configuring ISA Server 2004, and ISA Server and Beyond.

Deb has been a tech editor, developmental editor and contributor on over 20 additional books on networking and security subjects, as well as study guides for Microsoft's MCSE exams, CompTIA's Security+ exam and TruSecure’s ICSA certification. She formerly edited the Element K Inside Windows Server Security journal. She authored a weekly column for TechRepublic’s Windows blog, called Microsoft Insights and a monthly column on Cybercrime, and is a regular contributor to their Security blog, Smart Phones blog and other TR blogs. She is the lead author on Windowsecurity.com and ISAServer.org, and her articles have appeared in print magazines such as Windows IT Pro (formerly Windows & .NET) Magazine. She has authored training material, corporate whitepapers, marketing material, webinars and product documentation for Microsoft Corporation, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, DigitalThink, GFI Software, Sunbelt Software, CNET and other technology companies.

Deb specializes in security issues, cybercrime/computer forensics and Microsoft server products; she has been awarded Microsoft’s Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status in Enterprise Security for eight years in a row. A former police officer and police academy instructor, she has taught many courses at Eastfield College in Mesquite, TX and sits on the board of the Criminal Justice Training Center there. She is a fourth generation Texan and lives and works in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.