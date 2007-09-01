Downhole Drilling Tools
1st Edition
Description
As the first and only comprehensive guide for engineers on downhole drilling tools, this is a must-have for the drilling community. Downhole Drilling Tools describes all the critical tools for the engineer and covers the practical aspects of downhole equipment. Going beyond the basic bottomhole assembly, this guide includes detailed mechanics and theory on tubulars, fishing, cementing, coiled tubing and various other downhole tools. A must have for both the engineering professional and student alike, this textbook includes worked examples and additional references at the end of each chapter. In its entirety, Downhole Drilling Tools enables the reader to recognize drilling benefits and limitations associated with each tool, find solutions to common drilling problems while reducing costs and perform successful well completions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Publishing Company 2008
- Published:
- 1st September 2007
- Imprint:
- Gulf Publishing Company
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781933762135
About the Author
G. Robello Samuel
Senior Technical Advisor, Halliburton and Faculty member, University of Houston, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Technical Advisor, Halliburton and Faculty member, University of Houston, USA