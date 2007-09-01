Downhole Drilling Tools - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781933762135

Downhole Drilling Tools

1st Edition

Authors: G. Robello Samuel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781933762135
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st September 2007
Page Count: 648
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
120.70
205.00
174.25
205.44
174.62
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As the first and only comprehensive guide for engineers on downhole drilling tools, this is a must-have for the drilling community. Downhole Drilling Tools describes all the critical tools for the engineer and covers the practical aspects of downhole equipment. Going beyond the basic bottomhole assembly, this guide includes detailed mechanics and theory on tubulars, fishing, cementing, coiled tubing and various other downhole tools. A must have for both the engineering professional and student alike, this textbook includes worked examples and additional references at the end of each chapter. In its entirety, Downhole Drilling Tools enables the reader to recognize drilling benefits and limitations associated with each tool, find solutions to common drilling problems while reducing costs and perform successful well completions.

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Publishing Company 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Publishing Company
Hardcover ISBN:
9781933762135

About the Author

G. Robello Samuel

Senior Technical Advisor, Halliburton and Faculty member, University of Houston, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Technical Advisor, Halliburton and Faculty member, University of Houston, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.