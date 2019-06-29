Dorland's Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30e: South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Authors: Dorland
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256886
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th June 2019
Page Count: 882
Description
Continuously in print for more than 120 years, Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30th Edition - South Asia Edition, includes the most often-used terminology from Dorland’s Illustrated Medical Dictionary, the world’s most trusted medical dictionary. Concise terms, carefully selected illustrations, and a convenient, portable size make this the #1 choice of a wide variety of students and professionals. More than 36,000 entries, a 32-page set of high-quality anatomical plates, and 257 full-color illustrations keep you fully informed and put dependable medical information at your fingertips.
Key Features
Table of Contents
- Vocabulary
- Bones Listed by Regions of the Body
- Chemical Elements
- Human Herpesviruses
- Human Immunoglobulins
- The Human Body—Highlights of Structure and Function
- Temperature Equivalents
- SI Units
- Multiples and Submultiples of the Metric System
- Measures of Mass
- Measures of Fluid Capacity
- Measures of Length
Details
- No. of pages:
- 882
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 29th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256886
About the Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.