Dorland's Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30e: South Asia Edition

Continuously in print for more than 120 years, Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30th Edition - South Asia Edition, includes the most often-used terminology from Dorland’s Illustrated Medical Dictionary, the world’s most trusted medical dictionary. Concise terms, carefully selected illustrations, and a convenient, portable size make this the #1 choice of a wide variety of students and professionals. More than 36,000 entries, a 32-page set of high-quality anatomical plates, and 257 full-color illustrations keep you fully informed and put dependable medical information at your fingertips.