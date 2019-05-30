Dorland's Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30 edition - South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131256886

Dorland's Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30 edition - South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Dorland
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256886
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th May 2019
Page Count: 882
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Continuously in print for more than 120 years, Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary, 30th Edition - South Asia Edition, includes the most often-used terminology from Dorland’s Illustrated Medical Dictionary, the world’s most trusted medical dictionary. Concise terms, carefully selected illustrations, and a convenient, portable size make this the #1 choice of a wide variety of students and professionals. More than 36,000 entries, a 32-page set of high-quality anatomical plates, and 257 full-color illustrations keep you fully informed and put dependable medical information at your fingertips.

Key Features

  • Includes nearly 2,000 new and revised entries, 30 new illustrations, and an expanded section on combining word forms in medical terminology.

  • Features a portable, sturdy paperback format that fits easily into a backpack, ready to carry to the lab, the classroom, or the office.

  • Widely used by medical students and allied health professionals in many fields.

    • Table of Contents

    1. Vocabulary

    2. Bones Listed by Regions of the Body

    3. Chemical Elements

    4. Human Herpesviruses

    5. Human Immunoglobulins

    6. The Human Body—Highlights of Structure and Function

    7. Temperature Equivalents

    8. SI Units

    9. Multiples and Submultiples of the Metric System

    10. Measures of Mass

    11. Measures of Fluid Capacity

    12. Measures of Length

    Details

    No. of pages:
    882
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier India 2019
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier India
    Paperback ISBN:
    9788131256886

    About the Author

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.