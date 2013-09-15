Dorland's Pocket Medical Dictionary, 29e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235010

Dorland's Pocket Medical Dictionary, 29e

1st Edition

Authors: Dorland
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235010
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2013
Page Count: 880
Description

Stay current with all the latest terminology in today’s ever-evolving medical field with the 29th Edition of Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary. Based on Dorland’s Illustrated Medical Dictionary, the most trusted medical dictionary used by today’s health care professionals, this portable and user-friendly resource puts dependable and indispensable information at your fingertips. Quickly find what you need from among 36,000+ medical terms, including more than 3,100 new and revised entries reflecting the most important changes in medicine. You’ll also have full-color images throughout, a PIN code to download a spell checker, and a 32-page set of color anatomical plates including 19 plates from the Netter collection. At any stage in your career, this pocket-sized reference is the convenient, portable way to access Dorland’s — the first and last word in medicine for over 110 years.

Key Features

  • Find dependable definitions for the most essential medical terms with content based on Dorland’s Illustrated Medical Dictionary, the most trusted medical dictionary used by today’s health care professionals.

  • Visualize medical concepts with full-color illustrations used throughout the text.

  • Better understand anatomy by viewing a special 32-page set of color anatomical plates, including 19 plates from the Netter collection.

  • Carry Dorland’s to the lab, the classroom, or the office thanks to its small, portable format.

Details

No. of pages:
880
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131235010

About the Author

