Dorland's/Gray's Pocket Atlas of Anatomy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 General
Anatomy General Location Bones Joints Muscles Nerves Vessels Lymphatics Skin
Chapter 2 Back
General Bones Ligaments Muscles Vessels Spinal Cord
Chapter 3 Thorax
General Bones Pectoral Region Thoracic Wall Muscles of Thorax Nerves of Thorax Vessels of Thorax Pleural Cavity Mediastinum
Chapter 4 Abdomen
General Abdominal Wall Inguinal Region (Groin) Peritoneum and Peritoneal
Cavity Abdominal Viscera Posterior Abdominal Region Organs of Posterior Abdominal Region
Chapter 5 Pelvis and Perineum
General Bones Joints Ligaments Pelvis Perineum
Chapter 6 Lower Limb
General Bones Joints Gluteal Region Thigh Leg Foot
Chapter 7 Upper Limb
General Bones Joints Pectoral Region Posterior Scapular Region Axilla Lymphatics of Upper Limb Arm Forearm Hand
Chapter 8 Head and Neck
Head Neck
Index
Description
This new pocket atlas is your best way to reference anatomy on the go! It combines superb definitions from Dorland's Illustrated Medical Dictionary with phenomenal illustrations from Gray's Anatomy for Students, for an unprecedented level of accuracy and visual clarity. An organization by body region parallels the approach used by most of today's anatomy courses. Terms and descriptions are based on the Terminologia Anatomica, the most widely accepted anatomical nomenclature system. And, a bonus mini-CD in the back of the book lets you load Dorland's spell-checker software onto your computer. The result is an ideal guide to structures and their definitions . . . great for quick consultation in the dissection lab as well as for convenient study anytime, anywhere!
Key Features
- An organization by body region, rather than by organ system, parallels the way most of today's anatomy courses approach the subject and facilitates quick reference.
- Exquisite full-color artwork from Gray's Anatomy for Students, as well as Standring: Gray's Anatomy, 39th Edition and Sobotta: Atlas of Human Anatomy, 14th Edition, makes structures easy to visualize, remember, and identify.
- Terms and descriptions based on Terminologia Anatomica ensure conformity with the most widely used and up-to-date international anatomical nomenclature system.
- Definitions from Dorland's Illustrated Medical Dictionary deliver clarity and accuracy from cover to cover.
- Dorland’s Spell Checker, included on a mini-CD in the back of the book, makes it simple to spell medical terms correctly on your computer.
- A truly pocket-sized format allows for portability and ease of use.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443067617
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703814
About the Authors
Richard Drake Author
Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
A. Wayne Vogl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Adam Mitchell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK