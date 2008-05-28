Dorland's/Gray's Pocket Atlas of Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067617, 9781455703814

Dorland's/Gray's Pocket Atlas of Anatomy

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell
Paperback ISBN: 9780443067617
eBook ISBN: 9781455703814
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th May 2008
Page Count: 608
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 General

Anatomy General Location Bones Joints Muscles Nerves Vessels Lymphatics Skin

Chapter 2 Back

General Bones Ligaments Muscles Vessels Spinal Cord

Chapter 3 Thorax

General Bones Pectoral Region Thoracic Wall Muscles of Thorax Nerves of Thorax Vessels of Thorax Pleural Cavity Mediastinum

Chapter 4 Abdomen

General Abdominal Wall Inguinal Region (Groin) Peritoneum and Peritoneal
Cavity Abdominal Viscera Posterior Abdominal Region Organs of Posterior Abdominal Region

Chapter 5 Pelvis and Perineum

General Bones Joints Ligaments Pelvis Perineum

Chapter 6 Lower Limb

General Bones Joints Gluteal Region Thigh Leg Foot

Chapter 7 Upper Limb

General Bones Joints Pectoral Region Posterior Scapular Region Axilla Lymphatics of Upper Limb Arm Forearm Hand

Chapter 8 Head and Neck

Head Neck

Index

Description

This new pocket atlas is your best way to reference anatomy on the go! It combines superb definitions from Dorland's Illustrated Medical Dictionary with phenomenal illustrations from Gray's Anatomy for Students, for an unprecedented level of accuracy and visual clarity. An organization by body region parallels the approach used by most of today's anatomy courses. Terms and descriptions are based on the Terminologia Anatomica, the most widely accepted anatomical nomenclature system. And, a bonus mini-CD in the back of the book lets you load Dorland's spell-checker software onto your computer. The result is an ideal guide to structures and their definitions . . . great for quick consultation in the dissection lab as well as for convenient study anytime, anywhere!

Key Features

  • An organization by body region, rather than by organ system, parallels the way most of today's anatomy courses approach the subject and facilitates quick reference.
  • Exquisite full-color artwork from Gray's Anatomy for Students, as well as Standring: Gray's Anatomy, 39th Edition and Sobotta: Atlas of Human Anatomy, 14th Edition, makes structures easy to visualize, remember, and identify.
  • Terms and descriptions based on Terminologia Anatomica ensure conformity with the most widely used and up-to-date international anatomical nomenclature system.
  • Definitions from Dorland's Illustrated Medical Dictionary deliver clarity and accuracy from cover to cover.
  • Dorland’s Spell Checker, included on a mini-CD in the back of the book, makes it simple to spell medical terms correctly on your computer.
  • A truly pocket-sized format allows for portability and ease of use.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443067617
eBook ISBN:
9781455703814

About the Authors

Richard Drake Author

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Adam Mitchell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK

