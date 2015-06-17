Dorland's Dictionary of Medical Acronyms and Abbreviations
7th Edition
Authors: Dorland
eBook ISBN: 9780323442541
Paperback ISBN: 9780323340205
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th June 2015
Page Count: 488
Description
Medical acronyms and abbreviations offer convenience, but those countless shortcuts can often be confusing. Now a part of the popular Dorland’s suite of products, this reference features thousands of terms from across various medical specialties. Its alphabetical arrangement makes for quick reference, and expanded coverage of symbols ensures they are easier to find.
Effective communication plays an important role in all medical settings, so turn to this trusted volume for nearly any medical abbreviation you might encounter.
Key Features
- Symbols section makes it easier to locate unusual or seldom-used symbols.
- Convenient alphabetical format allows you to find the entry you need more intuitively.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
Symbols
Abbreviations to Avoid
A-Z Acronyms and Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442541
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323340205
About the Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.