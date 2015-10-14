Dorfman and Czerniak's Bone Tumors
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Dorfman and Czerniak's Bone Tumors brings together the latest data available on bone tumor pathology, making it the most comprehensive and encyclopedic reference on the epidemiology, clinical, pathologic, and molecular aspects of bone tumors. Now offered in full color and featuring updated imaging throughout, this one-of-a-kind resource provides a highly visual review of every disorder — from the common to the rare.
Key Features
- Features comprehensive coverage of bone tumor pathology based on pathologic and clinical data on 11,500 benign and malignant bone tumors from patients treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- High-quality full-color images located throughout the text.
- Completely up-to-date molecular and genetic information is based on the most current genomic databases.
Table of Contents
- General Consideration
- Clinical Considerations and Imaging of Bone Tumors
- Molecular Biology of Bone Tumors
- Benign Osteoblastic Tumors
- Osteosarcoma
- Benign Cartilage Lesions
- Malignant Cartilage Tumors
- Fibrous Dysplasia and Related Lesions
- Fibrous and Fibrohistiocytic Lesions
- Giant Cell Lesions
- Ewing’s Sarcoma and Related Tumors
- Hematopoietic Tumors
- Vascular Lesions
- Neurogenous Tumors and Neurofibromatosis Affecting Bone
- Cystic Lesions
- Miscellaneous Mesenchymal Tumors
- Adamantinoma of Long Bone
- Chordoma and Related Lesions
- Metastic Tumors in Bone
- Synovial Lesions
- Sclerosing Bone Lesions
- Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia and Rickets
- Reactive and Metabolic Conditions Simulating Neoplasms of Bone
- Precancerous Conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023962
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314091
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091596
About the Author
Bogdan Czerniak
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathology, University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA