Dorfman and Czerniak's Bone Tumors - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323023962, 9780323314091

Dorfman and Czerniak's Bone Tumors

2nd Edition

Authors: Bogdan Czerniak
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023962
eBook ISBN: 9780323314091
eBook ISBN: 9780323091596
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th October 2015
Page Count: 1520
Description

The second edition of Dorfman and Czerniak's Bone Tumors brings together the latest data available on bone tumor pathology, making it the most comprehensive and encyclopedic reference on the epidemiology, clinical, pathologic, and molecular aspects of bone tumors. Now offered in full color and featuring updated imaging throughout, this one-of-a-kind resource provides a highly visual review of every disorder — from the common to the rare.

Key Features

  • Features comprehensive coverage of bone tumor pathology based on pathologic and clinical data on 11,500 benign and malignant bone tumors from patients treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
  • High-quality full-color images located throughout the text.
  • Completely up-to-date molecular and genetic information is based on the most current genomic databases.

Table of Contents

  1. General Consideration

  2. Clinical Considerations and Imaging of Bone Tumors
  3. Molecular Biology of Bone Tumors

  4. Benign Osteoblastic Tumors

  5. Osteosarcoma

  6. Benign Cartilage Lesions

  7. Malignant Cartilage Tumors

  8. Fibrous Dysplasia and Related Lesions

  9. Fibrous and Fibrohistiocytic Lesions

  10. Giant Cell Lesions

  11. Ewing’s Sarcoma and Related Tumors

  12. Hematopoietic Tumors

  13. Vascular Lesions

  14. Neurogenous Tumors and Neurofibromatosis Affecting Bone

  15. Cystic Lesions

  16. Miscellaneous Mesenchymal Tumors

  17. Adamantinoma of Long Bone

  18. Chordoma and Related Lesions

  19. Metastic Tumors in Bone

  20. Synovial Lesions

  21. Sclerosing Bone Lesions

  22. Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia and Rickets

  23. Reactive and Metabolic Conditions Simulating Neoplasms of Bone

  24. Precancerous Conditions

About the Author

Bogdan Czerniak

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathology, University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA

