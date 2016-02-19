Doping - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080110462, 9781483151274

Doping

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Seminar Organized at the Universities of Ghent & Brussels, May 1964, by the Research Committee of the International Council of Sport and Physical Education (U.N.E.S.C.O.)

Editors: A. De Schaepdryver M. Hebbelinck
eBook ISBN: 9781483151274
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Doping brings together the proceedings of an International Seminar on Doping organized by the Research Committee of UNESCO's International Council of Sport and Physical Education and held in Belgium in May 1964. The papers explore the doping problem in sports and physical education using a multidisciplinary approach, with emphasis on the pharmacological, biochemical, psychological, ethical, social, and juridical aspects of doping. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the general and pharmacological aspects of doping, along with the essential points in the objections against doping. The following chapters deal with the epidemiology of doping and antidoping strategies; the problem of doping in horse racing; methods for qualitative detection and quantitative estimation of dosage of doping agents; and psychological aspects of doping. The results of a comparative study of some doping agents are also presented. Subsequent chapters consider research findings on different doping substances used by sportsmen; the effects of drugs on muscular performance and athletic performance; and the use of doping substances in the preparation of athletes. The final chapters look at the ethical and juridical aspects of doping. This book will be a useful resource for pharmacologists as well as athletes and sports officials.

Table of Contents


Opening Lecture

Sport and Culture

Part 1

General and Pharmacological Aspects of Doping

Organisation et resultats du contröle antidoping

Doping and Horse Races

Comparative Study on Detection and Dosage of Doping Agents

Discussion

Part 2

Aspects psychologiques du doping

Ếtude comparative de quelques agents du doping

Part 3

Considerations on Research on Doping and on the Results of this Research

Der Einfluss einiger Faktoren auf die muskuläre Leistungsfähigkeit

Drugs and Athletic Performance

Discussion

Part 4

Doping et préparation des athlètes

Ếtude critique de la répression du doping

Aspects éthiques et juridiques du doping

Discussion

Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151274

About the Editor

A. De Schaepdryver

M. Hebbelinck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.