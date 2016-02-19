Dopaminergic Ergot Derivatives and Motor Function
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium Held in the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, July 24-25, 1978
Description
Dopaminergic Ergot Derivatives and Motor Function is a collection of papers from the proceedings of an international symposium of the same topic, held in Stockholm on July 24-25, 1978.
This collection of papers covers laboratory studies on different subjects such as the anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology of dopaminergic pathways of the brain. This book also discusses clinical research dealing on dopaminergic receptors observed in Parkinsonism and in Huntington's disease. One paper reviews the neural circuitry of the basal ganglia as it is the part of the brain that is first and foremost involved in skeletomuscular mechanisms. Another paper deals with the different groups of ergot derivatives and their structure-activity relationships. The book also addresses the therapeutic activity and toxicity made during these observations. The text then discusses the psychiatric reaction to ergot derivatives, including LSD-induced hallucinations. Another paper examines the effects of dopaminergic ergots on the anterior pituitary function that is limited to the control of prolactin secretion during chronic therapy.
This book is valuable to microbiologists, microchemists, and laboratory researchers and scientists dealing with neuro-functions and the brain.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Section I. Dopaminergic Mechanisms
The Anatomy of the Extrapyramidal System
Chemical Aspects of Ergot Derivatives with Central Dopaminergic Activity
Biochemical Anatomy of the Extrapyramidal System
Pathophysiology of Motor Performance in Parkinson's Disease
Dopaminergic Ergots: Drugs which Discriminate between the Multiple Classes of Dopamine Receptors
Dopamine Receptors and Phosphodiesterases
Specificity of Agonists and Antagonists at Model Receptors for Dopamine and Octopamine
Influence of Ergot Derivatives on the Different Types of Dopamine Receptors and on Other Amine Receptors in Primate Brain
Dopamine and Huntington's Disease: Assessment Using the Kainic Acid Model
Section II. Dopaminergic Agonism of Ergot Derivatives
Neuropharmacology of Ergot Derivatives
Actions of Ergot Derivatives at Dopamine Synapses
Dopaminergic Ergot Derivatives: Selective Agonists of a New Class of Dopamine Receptors?
Action of Ergot Dopaminergic Agonists on Monoamine Synthesis in Rat Brain
Behavioral Effects of Ergot Drugs
Effects of Ergolines on Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Single Unit Activity
Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Effects of Ergot Drugs
Pharmacological Effects of Lisuride in Rodents Mediated by Dopaminergic Receptors: Mechanism of Action and Influence of Chronic Treatment with Lisuride
The Dopaminephillic Properties of Ergoline Derivatives
Section III. Therapeutic Actions of Ergot Derivatives
Clinical Pharmacology of Ergots
Actions of Bromocriptine in the Shy-Drager and Steele-Richardson-Olszewski Syndromes
Modification of the "On-Off" Effect with Bromocriptine and Lergotrile
Bromocriptine Compared with Levodopa in Parkinsonism
Role of Bromocriptine in the Treatment of Parkinsonism
Dose-Dependent Locomotor Effects of Bromocriptine in Animals and Man — Are Some of Its Actions due to Metabolites?
Relationship Between Brain Dopamine Turnover and the Therapeutic Response to Bromocriptine
Bromocriptine as an Adjuvant to Levodopa
Ergot Derivatives without Levodopa in Parkinsonism
Clinical Observations with Bromocriptine in Parkinsonism
Ergot Derivatives in the Treatment of Psychotic and Hyperkinetic Disorders
Ergot Derivatives in Dyskinetic and Dystonie Disorders
Section IV. Adverse Reactions of Ergot Derivatives
Toxicity of Ergot Alkaloids
Cardiovascular Effects of Ergot Derivatives in Man
Cardiovascular Reactions to Bromocriptine
Psychiatric Reaction to Ergot Derivatives
The Hepatotoxicity of Ergot Alkaloids
Endocrine Effects of Dopaminertic Ergot Alkaloids — Toxicological Implications
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 462
- English
- © Pergamon 1979
- 1st January 1979
- Pergamon
- 9781483160979
About the Editor
Kjell Fuxe
Department of Histology, Karolinska Institutet