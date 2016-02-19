Dopaminergic Ergot Derivatives and Motor Function is a collection of papers from the proceedings of an international symposium of the same topic, held in Stockholm on July 24-25, 1978. This collection of papers covers laboratory studies on different subjects such as the anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology of dopaminergic pathways of the brain. This book also discusses clinical research dealing on dopaminergic receptors observed in Parkinsonism and in Huntington's disease. One paper reviews the neural circuitry of the basal ganglia as it is the part of the brain that is first and foremost involved in skeletomuscular mechanisms. Another paper deals with the different groups of ergot derivatives and their structure-activity relationships. The book also addresses the therapeutic activity and toxicity made during these observations. The text then discusses the psychiatric reaction to ergot derivatives, including LSD-induced hallucinations. Another paper examines the effects of dopaminergic ergots on the anterior pituitary function that is limited to the control of prolactin secretion during chronic therapy. This book is valuable to microbiologists, microchemists, and laboratory researchers and scientists dealing with neuro-functions and the brain.

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Preface

Section I. Dopaminergic Mechanisms

The Anatomy of the Extrapyramidal System

Chemical Aspects of Ergot Derivatives with Central Dopaminergic Activity

Biochemical Anatomy of the Extrapyramidal System

Pathophysiology of Motor Performance in Parkinson's Disease

Dopaminergic Ergots: Drugs which Discriminate between the Multiple Classes of Dopamine Receptors

Dopamine Receptors and Phosphodiesterases

Specificity of Agonists and Antagonists at Model Receptors for Dopamine and Octopamine

Influence of Ergot Derivatives on the Different Types of Dopamine Receptors and on Other Amine Receptors in Primate Brain

Dopamine and Huntington's Disease: Assessment Using the Kainic Acid Model

Section II. Dopaminergic Agonism of Ergot Derivatives

Neuropharmacology of Ergot Derivatives

Actions of Ergot Derivatives at Dopamine Synapses

Dopaminergic Ergot Derivatives: Selective Agonists of a New Class of Dopamine Receptors?

Action of Ergot Dopaminergic Agonists on Monoamine Synthesis in Rat Brain

Behavioral Effects of Ergot Drugs

Effects of Ergolines on Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Single Unit Activity

Dopaminergic and Serotonergic Effects of Ergot Drugs

Pharmacological Effects of Lisuride in Rodents Mediated by Dopaminergic Receptors: Mechanism of Action and Influence of Chronic Treatment with Lisuride

The Dopaminephillic Properties of Ergoline Derivatives

Section III. Therapeutic Actions of Ergot Derivatives

Clinical Pharmacology of Ergots

Actions of Bromocriptine in the Shy-Drager and Steele-Richardson-Olszewski Syndromes

Modification of the "On-Off" Effect with Bromocriptine and Lergotrile

Bromocriptine Compared with Levodopa in Parkinsonism

Role of Bromocriptine in the Treatment of Parkinsonism

Dose-Dependent Locomotor Effects of Bromocriptine in Animals and Man — Are Some of Its Actions due to Metabolites?

Relationship Between Brain Dopamine Turnover and the Therapeutic Response to Bromocriptine

Bromocriptine as an Adjuvant to Levodopa

Ergot Derivatives without Levodopa in Parkinsonism

Clinical Observations with Bromocriptine in Parkinsonism

Ergot Derivatives in the Treatment of Psychotic and Hyperkinetic Disorders

Ergot Derivatives in Dyskinetic and Dystonie Disorders

Section IV. Adverse Reactions of Ergot Derivatives

Toxicity of Ergot Alkaloids

Cardiovascular Effects of Ergot Derivatives in Man

Cardiovascular Reactions to Bromocriptine

Psychiatric Reaction to Ergot Derivatives

The Hepatotoxicity of Ergot Alkaloids

Endocrine Effects of Dopaminertic Ergot Alkaloids — Toxicological Implications

Subject Index