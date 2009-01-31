Don't Just Do Something, Sit There - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344292, 9781780632063

Don't Just Do Something, Sit There

1st Edition

An Introduction to Non-Directive Coaching

Authors: Bob Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9781780632063
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344308
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344292
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2009
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.99
29.74
37.95
32.26
50.00
42.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
29.95
25.46
50.00
42.50
37.95
32.26
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Don't Just Do Something, Sit There offers anyone who would like to learn how to coach or to develop their existing coaching skills a practical guide to coaching people using a predominantly non-directive approach. It explores how a coach can help others to think through their situation and find their own way forward, one which reflects the reality and constraints of their situation. The book considers the skills which underpin successful coaching – listening attentively, asking questions that help the other to think, and playing back to communicate or check understanding. It explores the spectrum of directive to non-directive coaching, considers practical aspects such as confidentiality, describes a range of tools that a coach might use, and looks at how a line manager can adopt a coaching style. It also considers the philosophical and psychological foundations of non-directive coaching.

Key Features

  • Written by an experienced coach in clear and easily understood language
  • Aimed at managers, consultants and HR professionals who want to use a non-directive approach to empowering others and releasing their potential
  • Chapters can be read as stand alone guides to topics such as listening, questioning, becoming a capable coach, and the inner game of coaching

Readership

Managers and supervisors, those acting as internal or external consultants in any field, human resource professionals

Table of Contents

What is non-directive coaching? Listening; Questioning; Playing back; Becoming a capable coach; Directive and non-directive coaching; Ethical and other issues in coaching; Tools you might use in coaching; Coaching as a line manager; Metaphor and clean language; Psychological bases of coaching; The foundations of a non-directive approach; The inner game of coaching; Becoming an even more capable coach.

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632063
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843344308
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344292

About the Author

Bob Thomson

Bob Thomson is the Management Development Adviser at the University of Warwick. He is responsible for developing the leadership capability of academic and administrative staff, coaching individuals and teams, and helping departments to improve their effectiveness as an organisation. He was previously Leadership Development Manager at National Grid Transco where he was responsible for building leadership capability at all levels and shifting the culture to a more open, informal and coaching style of leadership. Bob has qualifications in management learning, coaching and counselling.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Warwick, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.