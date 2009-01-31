Don't Just Do Something, Sit There
1st Edition
An Introduction to Non-Directive Coaching
Description
Don't Just Do Something, Sit There offers anyone who would like to learn how to coach or to develop their existing coaching skills a practical guide to coaching people using a predominantly non-directive approach. It explores how a coach can help others to think through their situation and find their own way forward, one which reflects the reality and constraints of their situation. The book considers the skills which underpin successful coaching – listening attentively, asking questions that help the other to think, and playing back to communicate or check understanding. It explores the spectrum of directive to non-directive coaching, considers practical aspects such as confidentiality, describes a range of tools that a coach might use, and looks at how a line manager can adopt a coaching style. It also considers the philosophical and psychological foundations of non-directive coaching.
Key Features
- Written by an experienced coach in clear and easily understood language
- Aimed at managers, consultants and HR professionals who want to use a non-directive approach to empowering others and releasing their potential
- Chapters can be read as stand alone guides to topics such as listening, questioning, becoming a capable coach, and the inner game of coaching
Readership
Managers and supervisors, those acting as internal or external consultants in any field, human resource professionals
Table of Contents
What is non-directive coaching? Listening; Questioning; Playing back; Becoming a capable coach; Directive and non-directive coaching; Ethical and other issues in coaching; Tools you might use in coaching; Coaching as a line manager; Metaphor and clean language; Psychological bases of coaching; The foundations of a non-directive approach; The inner game of coaching; Becoming an even more capable coach.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 31st January 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843344308
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344292
About the Author
Bob Thomson
Bob Thomson is the Management Development Adviser at the University of Warwick. He is responsible for developing the leadership capability of academic and administrative staff, coaching individuals and teams, and helping departments to improve their effectiveness as an organisation. He was previously Leadership Development Manager at National Grid Transco where he was responsible for building leadership capability at all levels and shifting the culture to a more open, informal and coaching style of leadership. Bob has qualifications in management learning, coaching and counselling.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Warwick, UK