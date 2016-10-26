Dominance and Aggression in Humans and Other Animals
1st Edition
The Great Game of Life
Description
Dominance and Aggression in Humans and Other Animals: The Great Game of Life examines human nature and the influence of evolution, genetics, chemistry, nurture, and the sociopolitical environment as a way of understanding how and why humans behave in aggressive and dominant ways. The book walks us through aggression in other social species, compares and contrasts human behavior to other animals, and then explores specific human behaviors like bullying, abuse, territoriality murder, and war. The book examines both individual and group aggression in different environments including work, school, and the home. It explores common stressors triggering aggressive behaviors, and how individual personalities can be vulnerable to, or resistant to, these stressors. The book closes with an exploration of the cumulative impact of human aggression and dominance on the natural world.
Key Features
- Reviews the influence of evolution, genetics, biochemistry, and nurture on aggression
- Explores aggression in multiple species, including insects, fish, reptiles, birds, and mammals
- Compares human and animal aggressive and dominant behavior
- Examines bullying, abuse, territoriality, murder, and war
- Includes nonaggressive behavior in displays of respect and tolerance
- Highlights aggression triggers from drugs to stress
- Discusses individual and group behavior, including organizations and nations
- Probes dominance and aggression in religion and politics
- Translates the impact of human behavior over time on the natural world
Readership
Researchers in social psychology and evolutionary psychology
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- A Dominant Species on Planet Earth
- Chapter 1. Defining Dominance and Aggression
- Dominance
- Dominance in Biology, Anthropology, and Psychology
- Dominance and Sociality
- Social Dominance
- Dominance in Game Theory
- Dominance in Ecology
- Aggression
- Human Aggression
- Is Aggression Inherited or Learned?
- Origin of Aggression
- Dominance and Aggression
- Benefits and Detriments of Being Dominant
- Dominance in Humans
- Chapter 2. Traits of Dominant Animals
- Gregariousness
- Issues Concerning Social Animals
- Burying Beetles
- Social Issues
- Dominance Struggles, Characteristic of All Social Animals
- The Nature of Social Species
- Relationship to Other Social Species
- Benefits and Detriments of Dominance and Subordinance
- Dominance in Polistes annularis Colonies
- Degrees of Dominance
- Importance of Dominance in Other Animals
- Other Social Traits
- Selfishness (Psychological Egoism)
- Deception
- Human Deception
- Cooperation and Agonistic Behavior
- Altruism
- Reciprocity
- Territoriality
- Morality
- Immorality and Amorality
- Religious Morals
- Divergence From Moral Behaviors
- Morality and Nonreligious Beliefs
- Redefining Dominance
- Redefining Aggression
- Personality
- Chapter 3. The Significance of Comparative Studies
- Attributes Shared With Other Organisms
- Investigations on Other Animals
- Chapter 4. Social Nonprimate Animals
- Invertebrates
- Vertebrates
- Reptiles
- Chapter 5. From Whence We Came: Primates
- The Rise of Primates and Their Prosimian Beginnings
- Prosimians
- Simians
- Chapter 6. The Human Animal
- Where Did Contemporary Humans Come From?
- Humans and the Earth They Live Upon
- Development and Evolution of the Earth
- Life on Earth
- Mutations, Diversification, and Natural Selection
- Rise and Fall of Dominant Forms
- Chapter 7. Similarities Between Humans and Other Living Organisms
- Humans as Social Animals
- Fossils and Dating
- Comparing Homologous Structures and Their Chemistry
- Biogeography
- Population Change
- Basic Biological Fundamentals and Their Origins
- Significance of the Brain
- Development of the Human Brain
- The Animal Becomes Human
- Chapter 8. Human Nature
- The Rise of Advanced Hominines
- Mammalian Anatomical Features Found in Primates
- Behavioral Traits Shared With Other Animals
- Anatomical Traits Shared Between Humans and Other Primates
- Distinctly Human Anatomical Traits
- Distinctly Human Behavioral Traits
- Emotions
- Personality
- The Betterment of Humankind
- Humans in a Complex World
- Evolution of Philosophical Thinking in Humans
- Nature Versus Nurture
- Human Behavioral Features
- Variation, the Hallmark of Human Culture
- Chapter 9. Alternate Human Behavior
- Mental Illness
- Psychopathic Behavior
- Scale of Evil
- Love
- Respect
- Falling Out of Love
- Stalking
- Tolerance
- Adultery
- Hate and Hatred
- Hatred and Hate Groups
- Who Are Hated?
- Gangs
- Terrorists
- Chapter 10. The Chemical, Physical, and Genetic Nature of Dominance
- Relationship Between Brain Structure and Function
- Anatomical Variations in the Brain
- Genetics and Aggression
- Chemistry and Aggression
- Physical and Congenital Anomalies
- Substance Abuse
- Environmental Factors and Drugs
- Neural Tissue Damage and Modification
- Chapter 11. Dominance and Aggression in the Workplace
- Conflict in the Workplace
- The Serial Bully
- Toxic Leaders
- Chapter 12. Dominance in Religion
- The Beginnings of Religion
- Theistic Systems
- Chapter 13. Dominance in Politics
- The Power of Politics
- Toxic Leadership
- Chapter 14. Human Aggression: Killing and Abuse
- Killing
- Fishing
- Overfishing
- Hunting
- Wildlife Exploitation
- The Pet Trade
- Chapter 15. Killing Humans
- Abuse to Humans and Other Animals
- Warfare
- Human Warfare
- Origin of Aggressive Behavior in Humans
- Chapter 16. Are We Our Own Worst Enemy?
- Changes in Humans and Their Environment
- Language
- Acquiring Innovative Skills
- Contemporary Humans
- Opening the Can of Worms
- Dominant Life Forms on Earth Through Geological Time
- The Industrial Revolution and Technological Expertise
- Establishing Marine Dead Zones
- Human and Other Animal Body Wastes
- Other Animal-Related Problems
- Global Warming and Climate Change
- Anthropogenic Influences
- Chapter 17. Attempts to Save the Natural World
- Worldwide Intergovernmental Organizations
- Regional Organizations
- Worldwide Environmental Protection Groups
- United States Environmental Groups
- Florida’s Attempt to Restore Its Natural Environment
- A Need for More Concern
- Love Canal Environmental Disaster
- The Baia Mare Cyanide and Heavy Metal Spill
- The Complex Human
- Chapter 18. The Nature of Things
- A Transforming Earth
- What This Book Has Attempted to Do
- Criticism of Science by Antiscience Personalities
- Our Ultimate Fate
- Appendix
- References
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092958
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053720
About the Author
Henry Hermann
H. R. Hermann has been a biological researcher and university professor for over 50 years, focusing primarily on the fields of behavior, morphology and evolution. He has numerous publications, including over 20 books and nine book chapters on a wide variety of subjects. As editor and author of four Academic Press books on social insects between 1979 and 1982 and a book on insect defenses by Praeger Scientific, he played an important role in facilitating an understanding of animalistic social behavior and opening the door for further investigation in that field. He has studied social interactions in organisms from ants and wasps to humans and has published on human behavior with several papers and a historical and behavioral account of Native American music in Making the Wind Sing, Native American Music and the Connected Breath. Undergraduate studies were at New Orleans University and graduate school was completed at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. As a professor and researcher of defensive systems in social species, he spent 30 years in the Division of Biological Sciences at the University of Georgia where he taught a wide variety of courses, including evolution, medical biology, social behavior, histology and comparative morphology. He currently teaches human anatomy and physiology at Florida SouthWestern State College in Ft. Myers, FL, and is carrying out research on social species in that area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida Southwestern State College, LaBelle, FL, USA