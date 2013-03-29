Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace is a video presentation. Length: 22 minutes.

Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace presents ways to assess the danger of and address issues associated with domestic violence in the workplace. This 22-minute video presentation of narrated slides provides valuable information on recognizing signs of abuse, the cost to companies, and what actions to take to mitigate the negative impact of domestic violence in your workplace. It also addresses how to develop and communicate a domestic violence policy and a safety plan for survivors.

Presenter Rosalind W. Jackson has years of experience managing workplace violence prevention programs in both corporate office and manufacturing settings. This presentation is a valuable tool for human resources and security professionals for use in training, business and security executives in the development of a corporate domestic violence policy, and educators in the classroom.

Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.