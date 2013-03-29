Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace
1st Edition
Proven Practices
Description
Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace is a video presentation. Length: 22 minutes.
Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace presents ways to assess the danger of and address issues associated with domestic violence in the workplace. This 22-minute video presentation of narrated slides provides valuable information on recognizing signs of abuse, the cost to companies, and what actions to take to mitigate the negative impact of domestic violence in your workplace. It also addresses how to develop and communicate a domestic violence policy and a safety plan for survivors.
Presenter Rosalind W. Jackson has years of experience managing workplace violence prevention programs in both corporate office and manufacturing settings. This presentation is a valuable tool for human resources and security professionals for use in training, business and security executives in the development of a corporate domestic violence policy, and educators in the classroom.
Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The 22-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
- Discusses ways to assess the danger of and address issues associated with domestic violence spillover into the workplace
- Addresses how to develop and communicate a domestic violence policy and a safety plan for survivors
Readership
Human resources and security professionals who conduct employee awareness training; upper-level business and security executives; higher-education instructors; and any security practitioner interested in learning how domestic violence can carry over to the workplace
Table of Contents
- Instructions for online access
- Executive Summary
- Domestic Violence Spills Over into the Workplace: A Proven Practices Presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 10
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124165663
About the Author
Rosalind Jackson
Rosalind “Roz” Jackson is a career professional, having been employed by a Fortune 100 company as manager of the workplace violence prevention program. There she consulted with and advised managers and human resource professionals in the management of potential workplace violence interventions. She was responsible for developing programs to address potential workplace violence issues and led workplace violence prevention programs including training of managers and supervisors in the corporate office and manufacturing settings.
After Georgia-Pacific’s acquisition by Koch Industries, Roz continued to monitor workplace violence issues in conjunction with her duties as manager, compliance and ethics.
Roz has completed in-depth training in workplace violence prevention and intervention from nationally known resources and was a charter officer of the Atlanta/Southeast Chapter of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals. She is actively involved with a local domestic violence advocacy organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Production Manager, Security Executive Council; former Manager, Corporate Security Programs, Georgia-Pacific