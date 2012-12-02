Dolichopodidae-Platypezidae - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444987310, 9780444599940

Dolichopodidae-Platypezidae

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780444599940
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th June 1991
Table of Contents

Explication to distribution. Type-species designation in this catalogue. Authors and the addresses. Families. Dolichopodidae (O.P. Negrobov). Lonchopteridae (H. Andersson). Phoridae (R.H.L. Disney). Opetiidae (P.J. Chandler). Platypezidae (P.J. Chandler). Bibliography. Index.

Description

Catalogue of Palaearctic Diptera, Volume 7: Dolichopodidae-Platypezidae offers information on family Dolichopodidae and family Platypezidae, including type-species designation, authors, and proposed names.

The catalogue first elaborates on family Dolichopodidae, including subfamily Sciapodinae, Rhaphiinae, Peloropeodinae, Diaphorinae, Hydrophorinae, and Peloropeodinae. The book then examines family Lonchopteridae and family Phoridae. Topics include Dohrniphora, Megaselia, Chaetopleurophora, Gymnophora, Beckerina, and Aenigmatias. The book takes a look at family Opetiidae and family Platypezidae, as well as subfamily Microsaniinae, subfamily Callomyiinae, and subfamily Platypezinae.

The catalogue is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in family Dolichopodidae and family Platypezidae.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
19th June 1991
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599940

