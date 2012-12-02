Catalogue of Palaearctic Diptera, Volume 7: Dolichopodidae-Platypezidae offers information on family Dolichopodidae and family Platypezidae, including type-species designation, authors, and proposed names.

The catalogue first elaborates on family Dolichopodidae, including subfamily Sciapodinae, Rhaphiinae, Peloropeodinae, Diaphorinae, Hydrophorinae, and Peloropeodinae. The book then examines family Lonchopteridae and family Phoridae. Topics include Dohrniphora, Megaselia, Chaetopleurophora, Gymnophora, Beckerina, and Aenigmatias. The book takes a look at family Opetiidae and family Platypezidae, as well as subfamily Microsaniinae, subfamily Callomyiinae, and subfamily Platypezinae.

The catalogue is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in family Dolichopodidae and family Platypezidae.