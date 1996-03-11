Doing What Works in Brief Therapy

The Model and Its Origins: The Model. Brief Strategic Therapy: The MRI Approach. Solution Focused Therapy: The BFTC Approach. Combining Models. The Strategic Solution Focused Model.

Clarifying the Problem: Whats the Trouble? Prioritizing Problems. "Who, What, When, and Where?" In what Way is This a Problem? To Whom is This a Problem? Translating Vague Constructs to Clear Complaints When the Problem is the Past. A Different Problem Every Time. Problem Clarification as Invervention. Celeste: "My Mother was Very Sick Mentally."

Amplifying the Solution: Variations on the Miracle Question: The Miracle Question. David: "I Wouldn't Hate Going to Work." Identifying and Amplifying Exceptions. Scaling Questions. Variations on the Miracle Question. Miracle Questioning as Problem Clarification. Miracle Questioning as Intervention.

Evaluating Attempted Solutions: If It Doesn't Work, Do Something Different: Eliciting Attempted Solutions. Interrupting Unsuccessful Attempted Solutions. Change Slowly. Depression: When "Cheer Up" Doesn't Work. Anxiety: When "Don't Worry" Doesn't Work. Interrupting Unsuccessful Attempted Solutions in Relationships. Parents and Children: Reversing What Doesn't Work. Attempted Solutions to Eating Problems. Sexual Solutions: Interrupting "Forced Arousal." Recognizing Individualized Attempted Solutions.

Designing the Intervention: Validation, Compliment, and Suggestion: The Three-Part Intervention. Validating. Complimenting. Designing Suggestions for Customers, Complainants, and Visitors. Presenting the Suggestion: Using the Client's "Position." Suggestions, Specific and "Generic."

Therapist Decisions: Clarifying, Amplifying, or Interrupting: General Guidelines. When Problem Clarification Doesn't Clarify. When Solution Amplification Doesn't Create Solutions. When Doing Something Different Doesn't Help. Shifting Stances as Therapy Progresses.

Couples: Problems and Solutions: Starting with the Couple Together. Clarifying the Problem. Elaborating the Solution. Three-Part Interventions for Couples. Jill and Nick: "Communication is a Problem." Follow-Up: Together or Separately? Therapist Concerns. Starting With One Person.

Coping with Difficult Situations: Clarifying and "Deconstructing" Difficult Problems and Unattainable Goals. Coping Questions. Amplifying the Coping Response. Interrupting Unsuccessful Coping Solutions. Coping with Indecision. Using Therapist Impotence: "I Can't Make It All Go Away."

Medication and the Model: When the Client Wants Medicine. When the Client Does Not Want Medicine. Medication as an Option. "When It Doesn't Work, Do Something Different" and Medicine. When the Client is Already Taking Medicine.

Brief Therapy: Problems and Solutions in Managed Care: Cost Containment Issues. A Model That "Works" in Managed Care. Intermittent Care: "The Family Practice Model." How Many Sessions? "Not One More Than Necessary." Spacing Sessions. Follow-Up Sessions. "Termination" in Intermittent Care. Practical Considerations. Single-Session Therapy. Caveats in Brief Therapy and Managed Care. Extensions for the Future?

Case Examples: Intermittent Care: Harriet: "I Guess I Come When I Need You." Kevin: A Week Away From Work. Gail: "Rage Attacks Forever." Jeffrey and Claudia: Sex Drive Differences.

Excerpts: Single Session Therapy: Mary's Miracle. Liz: "I Blow Up At Him."

Excerpts: Brief Therapy: Megan: "Problems with My Father." Jack: Trichotillomania. Gloria: The Inconsistent Overeater. References. Subject Index.