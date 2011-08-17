Doing Business Successfully in China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345497, 9781780632766

Doing Business Successfully in China

1st Edition

Authors: Mona Chung
eBook ISBN: 9781780632766
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843345497
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345480
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 17th August 2011
Page Count: 246
Table of Contents

List of figures

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Communicating with Chinese by understanding them better

Chapter 3: The Chung Model: a practical business example

Chapter 4: Characteristics of the Chinese in commercial negotiations

Chapter 5: A culturally sound entry strategy brings success

Chapter 6: The mindset of culture and its impact

Chapter 7: Mistakes to avoid in managing multicultural teams

Chapter 8: Cultural obstacles to negotiations: new research in China

Chapter 9: Eat, drink and may your business prosper

Chapter 10: How to market products to Chinese consumers

Chapter 11: Conclusion

Index

Description

Despite the overwhelming importance of the Chinese economy to the success of Western economies, there has yet to be an examination of why Western companies have had difficulties in doing business with the Chinese. A significant barrier that companies have difficulty to overcome is the effective communication with their Chinese counter parts. This major impediment is caused by no understanding of the cultural differences between the Chinese and Western business cultures. This book offers the solution to this problem: the bi-cultural personnel.

Key Features

  • The first book presented by a true bi-cultural consultant and researcher who has depth knowledge in the understanding of both the Australian and Chinese markets, culture and more importantly the behavioural pattern of people from both sides of the businesses
  • Provides a totally new perspective for business managers and entrepreneurs to find out how to avoid the same fate as has befallen so many failed enterprises
  • The new perspective is to highlight the acceptance of cultural differences as the focus for devising and implementing successful strategy

About the Authors

Mona Chung Author

Dr Mona Chung is an expert in doing business with China. As a bi-cultural person she short-circuits processes and produce results that increase efficiency by between 70% and 50%. Dr Chung is a frequent guest speaker at public forums and tertiary institutions and is the author of an extensive list of publications in cross-cultural business studies. Dr Chung teaches international business, management and marketing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deakin University, Australia

