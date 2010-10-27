Doing Bayesian Data Analysis
1st Edition
A Tutorial Introduction with R
There is an explosion of interest in Bayesian statistics, primarily because recently created computational methods have finally made Bayesian analysis tractable and accessible to a wide audience. Doing Bayesian Data Analysis, A Tutorial Introduction with R and BUGS, is for first year graduate students or advanced undergraduates and provides an accessible approach, as all mathematics is explained intuitively and with concrete examples. It assumes only algebra and ‘rusty’ calculus. Unlike other textbooks, this book begins with the basics, including essential concepts of probability and random sampling. The book gradually climbs all the way to advanced hierarchical modeling methods for realistic data. The text provides complete examples with the R programming language and BUGS software (both freeware), and begins with basic programming examples, working up gradually to complete programs for complex analyses and presentation graphics. These templates can be easily adapted for a large variety of students and their own research needs.The textbook bridges the students from their undergraduate training into modern Bayesian methods.
- Accessible, including the basics of essential concepts of probability and random sampling
- Examples with R programming language and BUGS software
- Comprehensive coverage of all scenarios addressed by non-bayesian textbooks- t-tests, analysis of variance (ANOVA) and comparisons in ANOVA, multiple regression, and chi-square (contingency table analysis).
- Coverage of experiment planning
- R and BUGS computer programming code on website
- Exercises have explicit purposes and guidelines for accomplishment
First-year Graduate Students and Advanced Undergraduate Students in Statistics, Psychology, Cognitive Science, Social Sciences, Clinical Sciences and Consumer Sciences in Business.
1.) This Book’s Organization: Read Me First!
1.1 Real People Can Read This Book
1.2 Prerequisites
1.3 The Organization of This Book
1.3.1 What Are the Essential Chapters?
1.3.2 Where’s the Equivalent of Traditional Test X in This Book
1.4 Gimme Feedback (Be Polite)
1.5 Acknowledgments
Part 1.) The Basics: Parameters, Probability, Bayes’ Rule, and R
2.) Introduction: Models We Believe In
2.1 Models of Observations and Models of Beliefs
2.1.1 Prior and Posterior Beliefs
2.2 Three Goals for Inference from Data
2.2.1 Estimation of Parameter Values
2.2.2 Prediction of Data Values
2.2.3 Model Comparison
2.3 The R Programming Language
2.3.1 Getting and Installing R
2.3.2 Invoking R and Using the Command Line
2.3.3 A Simple Example of R in Action
2.3.4 Getting Help in R
2.3.5 Programming in R
2.4 Exercises
3.) What Is This Stuff Called Probability?
3.1 The Set of All Possible Events
3.1.1 Coin Flips: Why You Should Care
3.2 Probability: Outside or Inside the Head
3.2.1 Outside the Head: Long-Run Relative Frequency
3.2.2 Inside the Head: Subjective Belief
3.2.3 Probabilities Assign Numbers to Possibilities
3.3 Probability Distributions
3.3.1 Discrete Distributions: Probability Mass
3.3.2 Continuous Distributions: Rendezvous with Density
3.3.3 Mean and Variance of a Distribution
3.3.4 Variance as Uncertainty in Beliefs
3.3.5 Highest Density Interval (HDI)
3.4 Two-Way Distributions
3.4.1 Marginal Probability
3.4.2 Conditional Probability
3.4.3 Independence of Attributes
3.5 R Code
3.5.1 R Code for Figure 3.1
3.5.2 R Code for Figure 3.3
3.6 Exercises
4.) Bayes’ Rule
4.1 Bayes’ Rule
4.1.1 Derived from Definitions of Conditional Probability
4.1.2 Intuited from a Two-Way Discrete Table
4.1.3 The Denominator as an Integral over Continuous Values
4.2 Applied to Models and Data
4.2.1 Data Order Invariance
4.2.2 An Example with Coin Flipping
4.3 The Three Goals of Inference
4.3.1 Estimation of Parameter Values
4.3.2 Prediction of Data Values
4.3.3 Model Comparison
4.3.4 Why Bayesian Inference Can Be Difficult
4.3.5 Bayesian Reasoning in Everyday Life
4.4 R Code
4.4.1 R Code for Figure 4.1
4.5 Exercises
Part 2.) All the Fundamentals Applied to Inferring a Binomial Proportion
5.) Inferring a Binomial Proportion via Exact Mathematical Analysis
5.1 The Likelihood Function: Bernoulli Distribution
5.2 A Description of Beliefs: The Beta Distribution
5.2.1 Specifying a Beta Prior
5.2.2 The Posterior Beta
5.3 Three Inferential Goals
5.3.1 Estimating the Binomial Proportion
5.3.2 Predicting Data
5.3.3 Model Comparison
5.4 Summary: How to Do Bayesian Inference
5.5 R Code
5.5.1 R Code for Figure 5.2
5.6 Exercises
6.) Inferring a Binomial Proportion via Grid Approximation
6.1 Bayes’ Rule for Discrete Values of 0
6.2 Discretizing a Continuous Prior Density
6.2.1 Examples Using Discretized Priors
6.3 Estimation
6.4 Prediction of Subsequent Data
6.5 Model Comparison
6.6 Summary
6.7 R Code
6.7.1 R Code for Figure 6.2 and the Like
6.8 Exercises
7.) Inferring a Binomial Proportion via the Metropolis Algorithm
7.1 A Simple Case of the Metropolis Algorithm
7.1.1 A Politician Stumbles on the Metropolis Algorithm
7.1.2 A Random Walk
7.1.3 General Properties of a Random Walk
7.1.4 Why We Care
7.1.5 Why It Works
7.2 The Metropolis Algorithm More Generally
7.2.1 ""Burn-in,"" Efficiency, and Convergence
7.2.2 Terminology: Markov Chain Monte Carlo
7.3 From the Sampled Posterior to the Three Goals
7.3.1 Estimation
7.3.2 Prediction
7.3.3 Model Comparison: Estimation of p(D)
7.4 MCMC in BUGS
7.4.1 Parameter Estimation with BUGS
7.4.2 BUGS for Prediction
7.4.3 BUGS for Model Comparison
7.5 Conclusion
7.6 R Code
7.6.1 R Code for a Home-Grown Metropolis Algorithm
7.7 Exercises
8.) Inferring Two Binomial Proportions via Gibbs Sampling
8.1 Prior, Likelihood, and Posterior for Two Proportions
8.2 The Posterior via Exact Formal Analysis
8.3 The Posterior via Grid Approximation
8.4 The Posterior via Markov Chain Monte Carlo
8.4.1 Metropolis Algorithm
8.4.2 Gibbs Sampling
8.5 Doing It with BUGS
8.5.1 Sampling the Prior in BUGS
8.6 How Different Are the Underlying Biases?
8.7 Summary
8.8 R Code
8.8.1 R Code for Grid Approximation (Figures 8. and 8.2)
8.8.2 R Code for Metropolis Sampler (Figure 8.3)
8.8.3 R Code for BUGS Sampler (Figure 8.6)
8.8.4 R Code for Plotting a Posterior Histogram
8.9 Exercises
9.) Bernoulli Likelihood with Hierarchical Prior
9.1 A Single Coin from a Single Mint
9.2 Multiple Coins from a Single Mint
9.2.1 Posterior via Grid Approximation
9.2.2 Posterior via Monte Carlo Sampling
9.2.3 Outliers and Shrinkage of Individual Estimates
9.2.4 Case Study: Therapeutic Touch
9.2.5 Number of Coins and Flips per Coin
9.3 Multiple Coins from Multiple Mints
9.3.1 Independent Mints
9.3.2 Dependent Mints
9.3.3 Individual Differences and Meta-Analysis
9.4 Summary
9.5 R Code
9.5.1 Code for Analysis of Therapeutic-Touch Experiment
9.5.2 Code for Analysis of Filtration-Condensation Experiment
9.6 Exercises
10.) Hierarchical Modeling and Model Comparison
10.1 Model Comparison as Hierarchical Modeling
10.2 Model Comparison in BUGS
10.2.1 A Simple Example
10.2.2 A Realistic Example with ""Pseudopriors""
10.2.3 Some Practical Advice When Using Transdimensional MCMC with Pseudopriors
10.3 Model Comparison and Nested Models
10.4 Review of Hierarchical Framework for Model Comparison
10.4.1 Comparing Methods for MCMC Model Comparison
10.4.2 Summary and Caveats
10.5 Exercises
11.) Null Hypothesis Significance Testing
11.1 NHST for the Bias of a Coin
11.1.1 When the Experimenter Intends to Fix N
11.1.2 When the Experimenter Intends to Fix z
11.1.3 Soul Searching
11.1.4 Bayesian Analysis
11.2 Prior Knowledge about the Coin
11.2.1 NHST Analysis
11.2.2 Bayesian Analysis
11.3 Confidence Interval and Highest Density Interval
11.3.1 NHST Confidence Interval
11.3.2 Bayesian HDI
11.4 Multiple Comparisons
11.4.1 NHST Correction for Experimentwise Error
11.4.2 Just One Bayesian Posterior No Matter How You Look at It
11.4.3 How Bayesian Analysis Mitigates False Alarms
11.5 What a Sampling Distribution Is Good For
11.5.1 Planning an Experiment
11.5.2 Exploring Model Predictions (Posterior Predictive Check)
11.6 Exercises
12.) Bayesian Approaches to Testing a Point (""Null"") Hypothesis
12.1 The Estimation (Single Prior) Approach
12.1.1 Is a Null Value of a Parameter among the Credible Values?
12.1.2 Is a Null Value of a Difference among the Credible Values?
12.1.3 Region of Practical Equivalence (ROPE)
12.2 The Model-Comparison (Two-Prior) Approach
12.2.1 Are the Biases of Two Coins Equal?
12.2.2 Are Different Groups Equal?
12.3 Estimation or Model Comparison?
12.3.1 What Is the Probability That the Null Value Is True?
12.3.2 Recommendations
12.4 R Code
12.4.1 R Code for Figure 12.5
12.5 Exercises
13.) Goals, Power, and Sample Size
13.1 The Will to Power
13.1.1 Goals and Obstacles
13.1.2 Power
13.1.3 Sample Size
13.1.4 Other Expressions of Goals
13.2 Sample Size for a Single Coin
13.2.1 When the Goal Is to Exclude a Null Value
13.2.2 When the Goal Is Precision
13.3 Sample Size for Multiple Mints
13.4 Power: Prospective, Retrospective, and Replication
13.4.1 Power Analysis Requires Verisimilitude of Simulated Data
13.5 The Importance of Planning
13.6 R Code
13.6.1 Sample Size for a Single Coin
13.6.2 Power and Sample Size for Multiple Mints
13.7 Exercises
Part 3.) Applied to the Generalized Linear Model
14.) Overview of the Generalized Linear Model
14.1 The Generalized Linear Model (GLM)
14.1.2 Scale Types: Metric, Ordinal, Nominal
14.1.3 Linear Function of a Single Metric Predictor
14.1.4 Additive Combination of Metric Predictors
14.1.5 Nonadditive Interaction of Metric Predictors
14.1.6 Nominal Predictors
14.1.7 Linking Combined Predictors to the Predicted
14.1.8 Probabilistic Prediction
14.1.9 Formal Expression of the GLM
14.1.10 Two or More Nominal Variables Predicting Frequency
14.2 Cases of the GLM
14.3 Exercises
15.) Metric Predicted Variable on a Single Group
15.1 Estimating the Mean and Precision of a Normal Likelihood
15.1.1 Solution by Mathematical Analysis
15.1.2 Approximation by MCMC in BUGS
15.1.3 Outliers and Robust Estimation: The t Distribution
15.1.4 When the Data Are Non-normal: Transformations
15.2 Repeated Measures and Individual Differences
15.2.1 Hierarchical Model
15.2.2 Implementation in BUGS
15.3 Summary
15.4 R Code
15.4.1 Estimating the Mean and Precision of a Normal Likelihood
15.4.2 Repeated Measures: Normal Across and Normal Within
15.5 Exercises
16.) Metric Predicted Variable with One Metric Predictor
16.1 Simple Linear Regression
16.1.1 The Hierarchical Model and BUGS Code
16.1.2 The Posterior: How Big Is the Slope?
16.1.3 Posterior Prediction
16.2 Outliers and Robust Regression
16.3 Simple Linear Regression with Repeated Measures
16.4 Summary
16.5 R Code
16.5.1 Data Generator for Height and Weight
16.5.2 BRugs: Robust Linear Regression
16.5.3 BRugs: Simple Linear Regression with Repeated Measures
16.6 Exercises
17.) Metric Predicted Variable with Multiple Metric Predictors
17.1 Multiple Linear Regression
17.1.1 The Perils of Correlated Predictors
17.1.2 The Model and BUGS Program
17.1.3 The Posterior: How Big Are the Slopes?
17.1.4 Posterior Prediction
17.2 Hyperpriors and Shrinkage of Regression Coefficients
17.2.1 Informative Priors, Sparse Data, and Correlated Predictors
17.3 Multiplicative Interaction of Metric Predictors
17.3.1 The Hierarchical Model and BUGS Code
17.3.2 Interpreting the Posterior
17.4 Which Predictors Should Be Included?
17.5 R Code
17.5.1 Multiple Linear Regression
17.5.2 Multiple Linear Regression with Hyperprior on Coefficients
17.6 Exercises
18.) Metric Predicted Variable with One Nominal Predictor
18.1 Bayesian Oneway ANOVA
18.1.1 The Hierarchical Prior
18.1.2 Doing It with R and BUGS
18.1.3 A Worked Example
18.2 Multiple Comparisons
18.3 Two-Group Bayesian ANOVA and the NHST t Test
18.4 R Code
18.4.1 Bayesian Oneway ANOVA
18.5 Exercises
19.) Metric Predicted Variable with Multiple Nominal Predictors
19.1 Bayesian Multifactor ANOVA
19.1.2 The Hierarchical Prior
19.1.3 An Example in R and BUGS
19.1.4 Interpreting the Posterior
19.1.5 Noncrossover Interactions, Rescaling, and Homogeneous Variances
19.2 Repeated Measures, a.k.a. Within-Subject Designs
19.2.1 Why Use a Within-Subject Design? And Why Not?
19.3 R Code
19.3.1 Bayesian Two-Factor ANOVA
19.4 Exercises
20.) Dichotomous Predicted Variable
20.1 Logistic Regression
20.1.1 The Model
20.1.2 Doing It in R and BUGS
20.1.3 Interpreting the Posterior
20.1.4 Perils of Correlated Predictors
20.1.5 When There Are Few 1’s in the Data
20.1.6 Hyperprior Across Regression Coefficient
20.2 Interaction of Predictors in Logistic Regression
20.3 Logistic ANOVA
20.3.1 Within-Subject Designs
20.4 Summary
20.5 R Code
20.5.1 Logistic Regression Code
20.5.2 Logistic ANOVA Code
20.6 Exercises
21.) Ordinal Predicted Variable
21.1 Ordinal Probit Regression
21.1.1 What the Data Look Like
21.1.2 The Mapping from Metric x to Ordinal y
21.1.3 The Parameters and Their Priors
21.1.4 Standardizing for MCMC Efficiency
21.1.5 Posterior Prediction
21.2 Some Examples
21.2.1 Why Are Some Thresholds Outside the Data?
21.3 Interaction
21.4 Relation to Linear and Logistic Regression
21.5 R Code
21.6 Exercises
22.) Contingency Table Analysis
22.1 Poisson Exponential ANOVA
22.1.1 What the Data Look Like
22.1.2 The Exponential Link Function
22.1.3 The Poisson Likelihood
22.1.4 The Parameters and the Hierarchical Prior
22.2 Examples
22.2.1 Credible Intervals on Cell Probabilities
22.3 Log Linear Models for Contingency Tables
22.4 R Code for the Poisson Exponential Model
22.5 Exercises
23.) Tools in the Trunk
23.1 Reporting a Bayesian Analysis
23.1.1 Essential Points
23.1.2 Optional Points
23.1.3 Helpful Points
23.2 MCMC Burn-in and Thinning
23.3 Functions for Approximating Highest Density Intervals
23.3.1 R Code for Computing HDI of a Grid Approximation
23.3.2 R Code for Computing HDI of an MCMC Sample
23.3.3 R Code for Computing HDI of a Function
23.4 Reparameterization of Probability Distributions
23.4.1 Examples
23.4.2 Reparameterization of Two Parameters
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 27th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814869
John Kruschke
John K. Kruschke is Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, and Adjunct Professor of Statistics, at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, USA. He is eight-time winner of Teaching Excellence Recognition Awards from Indiana University. He won the Troland Research Award from the National Academy of Sciences (USA), and the Remak Distinguished Scholar Award from Indiana University. He has been on the editorial boards of various scientific journals, including Psychological Review, the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, and the Journal of Mathematical Psychology, among others.
After attending the Summer Science Program as a high school student and considering a career in astronomy, Kruschke earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics (with high distinction in general scholarship) from the University of California at Berkeley. As an undergraduate, Kruschke taught self-designed tutoring sessions for many math courses at the Student Learning Center. During graduate school he attended the 1988 Connectionist Models Summer School, and earned a doctorate in psychology also from U.C. Berkeley. He joined the faculty of Indiana University in 1989. Professor Kruschke's publications can be found at his Google Scholar page. His current research interests focus on moral psychology.
Professor Kruschke taught traditional statistical methods for many years until reaching a point, circa 2003, when he could no longer teach corrections for multiple comparisons with a clear conscience. The perils of p values provoked him to find a better way, and after only several thousand hours of relentless effort, the 1st and 2nd editions of Doing Bayesian Data Analysis emerged.
Indiana University, Bloomington, USA
"This book is head-and-shoulders better than the others I've seen. I'm using it myself right now. Here's what's good about it: •It builds from very simple foundations. •Math is minimized. No proofs. •From start to finish, everything is demonstrated through R programs. •It helps you learn Empirical Bayesian methods from every angle…"--Exploring Possibility Space blog, March 12, 2014