Dog Behavior
1st Edition
Modern Science and Our Canine Companions
Description
Dog Behavior: Modern Science and Our Canine Companions provides readers with a better understanding of canine science, including evolutionary concepts, ethograms, brain structures and development, sensory perspectives, the science of emotions, social structure, and the natural history of the species. The book also analyzes relationships between humans and dogs and how the latter has evolved. Readers will find this to be an ideal resource for researchers and students in animal behavior, specifically focusing on dog behavior and human-canine relationships. In addition, veterinarians seeking further information on dog behavior and the social temperament of these companion animals will find this book to be informative.
Key Features
- Provides an accessible, engaging introduction to animal behavior specifically related to human-canine relationships
- Clarifies misunderstandings, mysteries and misconceptions about canines with historical evidence and scientific studies
- Offers insights and techniques to improve human-canine relationships
Readership
Researchers and students in animal behavior and canine behavior; veterinarians in need of more information on canine behavior
Table of Contents
1. A Brief History of Evolutionary Theory
2. The Outward and Inward World of the Animal
3. Brain Structure and Development – Understanding Capabilities and Limitations of Mammals and Dogs
4. Sensory Perception to Interpret Behavior
5. The Science of Emotions
6. How Concepts of Costs vs. Benefits Drives Decision-Making and the Evolution of Behavior
7. Costs and Benefits of Being Social – Temperament and Personality
8. Game Theory
9. Limited Resources of Social Structure
10. Species Natural History – Behavior Associated with Mating and Social Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164983
About the Author
James Ha
Dr. James C. Ha currently serves as Research Professor Emeritus in the Department of Psychology at the University of Washington. He received his Ph.D. in Zoology and Behavioral Ecology specifically from Colorado State University. Dr. Ha has over 30 years of experience in teaching, research, and consulting in animal behavior. He is the lead author on numerous scientific publications on animal behavior, specifically dog behavior. Dr. Ha’s current research interests revolve around applied animal behavior: dogs, cats, and non-human primates, and welfare, enrichment, and behavior modification methods. This work overlaps with his primary research interests which have, for many years, focused on complex social behavior in highly cognitive animals (primates, corvids, and cetaceans).
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychology, University of Washington, USA
Tracy Campion
Tracy L. Campion is the co-publisher of Pet Connection Magazine. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Washington and later received her M.S. in Primate Behavior from Central Washington University and her Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the London School of Journalism. Ms. Campion has also participated in field work exercises including the spatial ecology of Papio ursinus at the University of Cape Town’s Zoology Department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Writer/Publisher, Pet Connection Magazine, Kirkland, WA, USA