Documents on the Holocaust

This volume presents a comprehensive collection of essential documents for students and laymen interested in the history of the Holocaust. The collection reflects both the major trends in Nazi ideology and policy towards the Jews and the behaviour and reaction of the Jews to the Nazi challenge. The book is divided into three geographical-political sections: Germany and Austria; Poland; and the Baltic countries and areas of the Soviet Union occupied by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Each section is preceded by a short introduction setting the documents against the background of events and developments in these areas.