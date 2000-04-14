After reading this book, individuals will feel more confident in their ability to understand contemporary newspaper and magazines articles referring to DNA technology and human genetics. Business people will make more confident decisions in their dealings with biotechnology issues. Lawyers and jurists will have a better appreciation of DNA fingerprinting. Persons with genetic disease will have a clearer understanding of their afflictions and understand the bases for possible cures. Agriculturists will have insight to the genetic basis for gene-altered plants and animals. And the general public will better appreciate the nature and reasons for the Human Genome Project now in progress.