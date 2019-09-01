DNA Sensors and Inflammasomes, Volume 625
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Phosphorylation and dimerization of STING and IRF3
Soren R. Paludan
2. Analysis of Human cGAS Activity and Structure
Philip Kranzusch
3. Chemical Synthesis, Purification, and Characterization of 3’-5’-Linked Canonical Cyclic Dinucleotides (CDNs)
Jorg S. Hartig
4. An SPR-based analysis of cGAS substrate KD and steady-state KM values
Erik C. Ralph
5. Using an enzyme coupled assay to track cGAS activity under steady states
Jungsan Sohn
6. Tracking the polymerization of DNA sensors, inflammasome receptors, and downstream signaling partners using FRET
Jungsan Sohn
7. Monitoring gasdermin pore formation in vitro
Hao Wu
8. Tracking TREX1 activity
Fred W. Perrino
9. Kinetics of DNA – Protein Association and Dissociation by Stopped-flow Spectroscopy
Johannes Rudolph
10. Using AFM to track DNA: sensor complex formation
Alexey Krasnoslobodtsev
11. Using electron microscopy methods for visualizing DNA: sensor and inflammasome complexes (prep for cryo-EM)
Jungsan Sohn
12. Cryo-EM Studies of NAIP–NLRC4 Inflammasomes
Eva Nogales
13. An integrative protocol for the structure determination of the mouse ASC-PYD filament
Sebastian Hiller
14. Using NMR for probing ASC-ASC interaction
Eva de Alba
15. Tracking DNA sensor and inflammasome complexes in cells using confocal microscopy
Brendan Antiochos
16. Monitoring IL-1B and IFN-1 output levels NLRP3 and cGAS agonists
Michael A. Chattergoon
17. Biochemical and microscopic analysis of inflammasome complex formation
Nelson O. Gekara
18. STING/TBK
Leonie Unterholzner
19. Comet and micronucleus assays for analyzing DNA damage and genome integrity
Nelson O. Gekara
20. Workflows and considerations for investigating protein interactions of viral DNA sensors
Ileana M. Cristea
21. TUBE and UbiCRest assays for elucidating polyubiquitin modifications in protein complexes
Nelson O. Gekara
Description
DNA Sensors and Inflammasomes, Volume 625, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. New sections in this release include Phosphorylation and dimerization of STING and IRF3, cGAS enzymology, Synthesis and identification of immuno-stimulatory CDNs, Tracking cGAS activity/ cGAMP formation using SPR/NMR, Using an enzyme coupled assay to track cGAS activity under steady states, Tracking the polymerization of DNA sensors, inflammasome receptors, and downstream signaling partners using FRET, NLRC4 structure, Tracking TREX1 activity, DNA association and dissociation kinetics of PARP1, and more.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128183595
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jungsan Sohn Serial Volume Editor
Jungsan Sohn is at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, MD, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, MD, USA