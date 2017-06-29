DNA Repair Enzymes: Structure, Biophysics, and Mechanism, Volume 592
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. MacroBac: New Technologies for Robust and Efficient Large-Scale Production of Recombinant Multiprotein Complexes
Scott D. Gradia, Justin P. Ishida, Miaw-Sheue Tsai, Chris Jeans, John A. Tainer and Jill O. Fuss
2. Production and Assay of Recombinant Multisubunit Chromatin Remodeling Complexes
David M. Rees, Oliver Willhoft, Chia-Liang Lin, Rohan Bythell-Douglas and Dale B. Wigley
3. Analysis of Functional Dynamics of Modular Multidomain Proteins by SAXS and NMR
Matthew K. Thompson, Aaron C. Ehlinger and Walter J. Chazin
4. Use of Single-Cysteine Variants for Trapping Transient States in DNA Mismatch Repair
Peter Friedhoff, Laura Manelyte, Luis Giron-Monzon, Ines Winkler, Flora Groothuizen and Titia K. Sixma
5. Expression and Structural Analyses of Human DNA Polymerase θ (POLQ)
Andrew W. Malaby, Sara K. Martin, Richard D. Wood and Sylvie Doublié
6. Structural Studies of RNases H2 as an Example of Crystal Structure Determination of Protein-Nucleic Acid Complexes
Małgorzata Figiel and Marcin Nowotny
7. DNA-PKcs, Allostery, and DNA Double-Strand Break Repair: Defining the Structure and Setting the Stage
Dimitri Y. Chirgadze, David B. Ascher, Tom L. Blundell and Bancinyane L. Sibanda
8. Single-Particle Electron Microscopy Analysis of DNA Repair Complexes
Marta Sawicka, Ricardo Aramayo, Rafael Ayala, Robert Glyde and Xiaodong Zhang
9. Using Atomic Force Microscopy to Characterize the Conformational Properties of Proteins and Protein-DNA Complexes that Carry Out DNA Repair
Sharonda LeBlanc, Hunter Wilkins, Zimeng Li, Parminder Kaur, Hong Wang and Dorothy A. Erie
10. Single-Molecule Methods for Nucleotide Excision Repair: Building a System to Watch Repair in Real Time
Muwen Kong, Emily C. Beckwitt, Luke Springall, Neil M. Kad and Bennett Van Houten
11. Next-Generation DNA Curtains for Single-Molecule Studies of Homologous Recombination
Michael M. Soniat, Logan R. Myler, Jeffrey M. Schaub, Yoori Kim, Ignacio F. Gallardo and Ilya J. Finkelstein
12. Detection of Reaction Intermediates in Mg2+-Dependent DNA Synthesis and RNA Degradation by Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography
Nadine Samara, Yang Gao, Jinjun Wu and Wei Yang
13. Analyzing the Catalytic Activities and Interactions of Eukaryotic Translesion Synthesis Polymerases
Kyle T. Powers and M.T. Washington
14. Kinetic Methods for Studying DNA Glycosylases Functioning in Base Excision Repair
Christopher T. Coey and Alexander C. Drohat
15. Transient Kinetic Methods for Mechanistic Characterization of DNA Binding and Nucleotide Flipping
Jenna M. Hendershot and Patrick J. O’Brien
16. What Combined Measurements from Structures and Imaging Tell Us About DNA Damage Responses
Chris A. Brosey, Zamal Ahmed, Susan P. Lees-Miller and John A. Tainer
DNA Repair Enzymes, Part B, Volume 592 is the latest volume in the Methods in Enzymology series and the first part of a thematic that focuses on DNA Repair Enzymes. Topics in this updated volume include MacroBac: New Technologies for Robust and Efficient Large-Scale Production of Recombinant Multiprotein Complexes, Production and Assay of Recombinant Multisubunit Chromatin Remodeling Complexes, Analysis of Functional Dynamics of Modular Multidomain Proteins by SAXS and NMR, the Use of Single-Cysteine Variants for Trapping Transient States in DNA Mismatch Repair, and Structural Studies of RNases H2 as an Example of Crystal Structure Determination of Protein-Nucleic Acid Complexes.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Brandt Eichman Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Eichman is a Professor of Biological Sciences and Biochemistry at Vanderbilt University, where his laboratory investigates the structural mechanisms of protein machines involved in maintenance of genome integrity. Professor Eichman was initially trained as a synthetic organic chemist at the University of Mississippi (B.S., Chemistry, 1993). He received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Biophysics in 2000 from Oregon State University, where he used X-ray crystallography to study the effects of crosslinking agents on DNA structure and determined the landmark structure of the Holliday junction, the four-stranded DNA intermediate formed during genetic recombination. As an NIH postdoctoral fellow from 2000-2004 with Tom Ellenberger at Harvard Medical School, Eichman studied the structural enzymology of DNA repair and replication proteins. Current projects in the Eichman lab focus on base excision repair of DNA alkylation damage and restart of stalled replication forks during the DNA damage response. Dr. Eichman holds the 2009 Young Investigator Award from the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society, the Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Award for Research, two Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Impact Awards, and in 2013 became a member of the Faculty of 1000. Eichman teaches introductory and advanced undergraduate biochemistry and serves as the co-Director of the Vanderbilt Undergraduate Program in Biochemistry and Chemical Biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, USA