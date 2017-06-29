DNA Repair Enzymes: Structure, Biophysics, and Mechanism, Volume 592

1. MacroBac: New Technologies for Robust and Efficient Large-Scale Production of Recombinant Multiprotein Complexes

Scott D. Gradia, Justin P. Ishida, Miaw-Sheue Tsai, Chris Jeans, John A. Tainer and Jill O. Fuss

2. Production and Assay of Recombinant Multisubunit Chromatin Remodeling Complexes

David M. Rees, Oliver Willhoft, Chia-Liang Lin, Rohan Bythell-Douglas and Dale B. Wigley

3. Analysis of Functional Dynamics of Modular Multidomain Proteins by SAXS and NMR

Matthew K. Thompson, Aaron C. Ehlinger and Walter J. Chazin

4. Use of Single-Cysteine Variants for Trapping Transient States in DNA Mismatch Repair

Peter Friedhoff, Laura Manelyte, Luis Giron-Monzon, Ines Winkler, Flora Groothuizen and Titia K. Sixma

5. Expression and Structural Analyses of Human DNA Polymerase θ (POLQ)

Andrew W. Malaby, Sara K. Martin, Richard D. Wood and Sylvie Doublié

6. Structural Studies of RNases H2 as an Example of Crystal Structure Determination of Protein-Nucleic Acid Complexes

Małgorzata Figiel and Marcin Nowotny

7. DNA-PKcs, Allostery, and DNA Double-Strand Break Repair: Defining the Structure and Setting the Stage

Dimitri Y. Chirgadze, David B. Ascher, Tom L. Blundell and Bancinyane L. Sibanda

8. Single-Particle Electron Microscopy Analysis of DNA Repair Complexes

Marta Sawicka, Ricardo Aramayo, Rafael Ayala, Robert Glyde and Xiaodong Zhang

9. Using Atomic Force Microscopy to Characterize the Conformational Properties of Proteins and Protein-DNA Complexes that Carry Out DNA Repair

Sharonda LeBlanc, Hunter Wilkins, Zimeng Li, Parminder Kaur, Hong Wang and Dorothy A. Erie

10. Single-Molecule Methods for Nucleotide Excision Repair: Building a System to Watch Repair in Real Time

Muwen Kong, Emily C. Beckwitt, Luke Springall, Neil M. Kad and Bennett Van Houten

11. Next-Generation DNA Curtains for Single-Molecule Studies of Homologous Recombination

Michael M. Soniat, Logan R. Myler, Jeffrey M. Schaub, Yoori Kim, Ignacio F. Gallardo and Ilya J. Finkelstein

12. Detection of Reaction Intermediates in Mg2+-Dependent DNA Synthesis and RNA Degradation by Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography

Nadine Samara, Yang Gao, Jinjun Wu and Wei Yang

13. Analyzing the Catalytic Activities and Interactions of Eukaryotic Translesion Synthesis Polymerases

Kyle T. Powers and M.T. Washington

14. Kinetic Methods for Studying DNA Glycosylases Functioning in Base Excision Repair

Christopher T. Coey and Alexander C. Drohat

15. Transient Kinetic Methods for Mechanistic Characterization of DNA Binding and Nucleotide Flipping

Jenna M. Hendershot and Patrick J. O’Brien

16. What Combined Measurements from Structures and Imaging Tell Us About DNA Damage Responses

Chris A. Brosey, Zamal Ahmed, Susan P. Lees-Miller and John A. Tainer